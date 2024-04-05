"It was a lot of pressure" - Dodgers fan recalls circumstances in which she parted ways with Shohei Ohtani's home run ball 

After picking up Shohei Ohtani's first Los Angeles Dodgers home run ball on Wednesday, lifelong fan Ambar Roman opened up about how the team's security pressured her in into returning it. Landmark home run balls such as this are commonly returned to the team after a negotiation or a short interaction with the player.

However, speaking to The Athletic, Roman has said that she did not get a chance to meet Ohtani, and that she was cornered and pressured into returning the ball by the staff:

"It was a little pressuring. Especially because it was like, ‘I need you to give me an answer like right now. You gotta make up your mind.’ It was a lot of pressure," Roman said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ambar Roman was accompanied by her husband Alexis Valenzuela when she picked up the ball in the stands and was soon cornered by security staff who were willing to reward them in exchange for the ball.

She said that she was then separated from her husband and taken to the Gold Glove Bar, where they initially offered a couple of signed caps. When she asked them to include something more, they added a bat and a ball, which she accepted.

However, her husband was not happy about being separated during the negotiation and believes that they should be better compensated. The couple ultimately felt that they were swindled by the team they have supported all their life, tainting what should have been a perfect day.

Moreover, Shohei Ohtani seemed to imply in an interview afterward that he met with the fans who returned the ball and thanked them, which turned out to be untrue.

Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers HR ball reportedly worth $100,000

Soon after Shohei Ohtani blasted his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a foul ball from his days with the LA Angels has been put up for sale for $15,000. The foul ball from 2021 is now on sale in the Dodgers' memorabilia store, and it gives a reference of how much his latest HR ball could be worth.

Expand Tweet

According to experts in MLB merchandise, Wednesday's home run ball could be worth somewhere around $100,000, while the five items given to the fans who returned it are about $1,000 each.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.