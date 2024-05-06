"It doesn't matter who's on the mound, that guy's better" – MLB analyst believes Shohei Ohtani has the advantage over any pitcher in baseball

It seems that there is nothing on the baseball field that Shohei Ohtani cannot do. The two-time American League MVP has continued to defy what many believed was possible from an individual player. Although an elbow injury will keep him from pitching this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, there is a chance that Ohtani is hitting better than ever in his incredible career.

There were several questions surrounding how Shohei Ohtani would fare following his high-profile move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There were questions surrounding his elbow injury and subsequent surgery, the pressure that comes with such a lucrative contract, and the illegal gambling scandal involving his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

However, after all of those obstacles, both mental and physical, Ohtani is on top of his game and on top of the MLB yet again. This is something that former infielder and current MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe has continued to discuss on the hit baseball show, Talkin' Baseball.

"It doesn't matter who's on the mound, that guy's better." - Trevor Plouffe on Shohei Ohtani" - @TalkinBaseball_

"It doesn't matter who's on the mound, that guy's better," Plouffe said of Ohtani in a recent episode. "The most shocking thing to me over the last couple of years is realizing how good of a hitter he is," Plouffe continued, seemingly ranking him above his teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Although this may seem hyperbolic, Ohtani is off to yet another torrid start to the season, except this time it is not with the Los Angeles Angels but the Dodgers. Through 35 games this season, the Japanese superstar has recorded an MLB-leading .364 batting average with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs, and 7 stolen bases. If he can keep this up, he could be looking at the 3rd MVP Award of his career.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers offense ranks near the top of every statistical category

Although Shohei Ohtani has been incredible and arguably the most important player for the Dodgers, the team as a whole has been impressive. Entering Friday's action, the Los Angeles Dodgers sit 2nd in team home runs (47), 1st in runs scored (197), 1st in team batting average (.273), and 1st in team OPS (.806).

"The Dodgers, by a good margin, have the most productive offense in MLB. They lead MLB in all of the below categories" - @MooneyOwnsYou

If the Dodgers can remain healthy, it might be difficult for any team to eliminate their potent lineup which consists of Ohtani, Freeman, and Betts. Not to mention the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith, and Max Muncy.

