"It was only a matter of time" - Yankees fans not surprised as Aaron Boone gets ejected for the first time this season against Marlins 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. It was his first ejection of the 2024 season which came shortly in just 13 games.

The incident took place in the seventh innings when the Yanks were losing 4-1 against the Marlins. Boone got into a heated exchange with the umpire over the call that called out Alex Verdugo on a pitch.

The Bronx manager's response from the dugout angered the home plate umpire John Bacon, leading to the inevitable ejection. The ballpark echoed with boos from the Yankees faithful in that instant.

In a recently shared video of the moment by Talkin’ Yanks, several fans aired their views on the situation:

Many said it was bound to happen, considering Aaron Boone’s history of getting ejected as a manager:

“It was only a matter of time” a fan said.

“There’s the Aaron Boone I know and love,” another wrote.

“It’s about time!!!” a comment reads.

Plenty of fans also came in Boone’s support, pointing fingers at the umpire’s calls:

“Umpire is terrible and everything we hit is robbed,” a Bronx fan wrote.

“That ump has been calling trash all game. Good for Boone,” another fan wrote.

“Call was trash so was Boone's intensity. Turn it up when you walk out there can't be Dawgs like that boone,” a user commented.

In his seven-year stint with the Yankees, Boone’s no rookie when it comes to getting tossed. Throughout his career as a manager, he has racked up a total of 33 ejections.

“We competed really well” - Aaron Boone talks about Yankees' loss against Marlins

The New York Yankees faced defeat against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, however, Aaron Boone isn’t feeling too down about the 5-2 loss.

The manager talked about his team’s efforts in a post-game interview, saying:

“I thought we competed really well all night. We didn’t get the big hit tonight. We had chances in the middle of the game where it looked like we were building something, they were able to get out of it, and then all the way to the end there. Just couldn't quite finish it off.”

When asked about his ejection, Boone admitted that he was caught off guard, mentioning it “felt quick”.

