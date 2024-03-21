"It means a lot to me" - Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes pride in being named MLB The Show 24 cover athlete

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a three-time All-Star. But the latest news for him is that he's now the new cover face for the MLB The Show 24 video game, something that he's proud of.

"It means a lot to me. Since I was a kid, I always wanted to be like my father, to do the things that he did, to accomplish the things that he accomplished," Guerrero told Bleacher Report with the help of a translator.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the son of the legendary baseball player Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who is recognized for his hard-hitting capabilities. He grew up idolizing his father, so he watched him play and practiced with him.

Guerrero is a young player but has achieved a lot already. He has earned Silver Slugger and Golden Glove Awards.

He has been given a rating of 90 in the video game.

MLB The Show lets fans interact with the sport. The game shows that baseball is about families, traditions and passing the love of the game to others.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. aims for success in 2024

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hopes to have a good start. He says he is focused on improving. His goal is to improve his consistency at the plate and help lead Toronto to the playoffs.

“I have made a lot of adjustments already," Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said in an MLB.com interview. "I used to do a lot of things in the past that I am not doing now. I feel really good about where I am right now, and at the end of the day all I have to do is play.”

Among all the goals, the most important to Guerrero is to win the World Series.

