"It would be obscene to tell you what I'm going to do with it" - New York Mets manager Buck Showalter clings to the record-setting 106th ball to hit his players this season

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is not very pleased with the way his players have been treated in the batters box this season. In fact, they have been hit with more balls than any other team in history.

The New York Mets have been one of the biggest success stories in baseball this season. Since being acquired by New York financier Steve Cohen in 2020, the ball club has not been shy about spending their cash.

The season began with a bang as Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso were both given big contract extensions. Under Cohen's leadership, the New York Mets also signed pitching ace Max Scherzer to a three-year deal worth over $140 million, the biggest contract in history.

However, contract hits were not the only kind of hits that made the Mets famous this season. On Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the Brewers, Luis Guillorme was struck with 106th ball to clip a Mets batter this season.

Veteran manager Buck Showalter was not pleased. The hit batter came off the heels of a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in which five Mets were hit in two games.

The 106th hit-by-pitch gifts the New York Mets with the title of being the most-hit team in baseball in 122 years. Following the pitch that hit Guillorme, Showalter motioned to the bat boy at American Family Field to give him the historic baseball.

Upon being asked what he would do with the ball, Showalter responded, "It would be obscene to tell you what I'm going to do with it."

Quite a year for Buck Showalter and the New York Mets

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

Regardless of his team being bruised and knocked up this season, Showalter has turned the Mets around this season. Showalter was fired after managing the Baltimore Orioles for eight years in 2018 after posting a record of 47-115.

This year, hitting the reset button, the Mets decided to give him a second chance. Under his leadership, the Mets are poised to win the NL East for the first time since 2015, with a large debt owed to their manager.

