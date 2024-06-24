“It pains me that this remains an issue" - Member of Texas LGBTQ+ organization frustrated as Rangers remain only MLB team without Pride Night

The Texas Rangers are the only MLB team that doesn't have some sort of Pride Night celebration in June. Pride Month is ending in less than a week, and another year has passed since the Rangers opted to sit on the sidelines.

Rafael McDonnell, who works with the Rangers for diversity and inclusion through the Resource Center, often talks with team employees about these things, but the Rangers still don't celebrate like all 29 other teams.

“It’s a complicated relationship. As someone who grew up watching the Rangers, as someone who has gone to games since the 1970s, some of my biggest and best memories are going to games at the old Arlington Stadium with my late grandfather and listening to games on the radio in his backyard.

"It pains me that this remains an issue (after) all these years,” he said, via The Independent.

He continued, stating his belief that some higher-up in the organization might be blocking it for a reason that wasn't clear. The Rangers do a lot of work in the community, but McDonnell is unsure why they've decided that Pride Night is the hill they're willing to "stake themselves" on. It has McDonnell and others feeling very frustrated.

Texas Rangers employees are unclear on lack of Pride Night celebrations

The Texas Rangers have more than one partnering organization that doesn't understand why the team doesn't celebrate Pride Night.

DeeJay Johannessen, chief executive of the HELP Center with the team, talked about connecting with the ownership regarding this.

The Texas Rangers don't celebrate Pride Night and haven't before

“I have not because, quite honestly, that’s just not going to happen. I’d love to meet with Mr. Davis and talk about why it’s important. But I don’t think that’s on his priority list right now,” he said.

However, the team maintains that it is always working to create an inclusive environment for all employees and fans and that it strives to make everyone feel welcome at all times.