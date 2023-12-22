"It put a big smile on my face, seeing him rock the 17" - Rams star Puka Nacua proud to see Shohei Ohtani wear his jersey number

One of the major headlines last night was Shohei Ohtani's appearance at the Los Angeles Rams game. The two-time American League MVP has become the most famous baseball player in the world after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

"The line for media in attendance for Shohei Ohtani's first presser as a Dodger (via @jorgecastillo)" - @YahooSports

Although Shohei Ohtani has been arguably the most talented player in the MLB since his debut, he has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to the national media. However, since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on the most lucrative contract in North American sports history, Ohtani has been in the spotlight, something he may or may not be comfortable with.

Last night was a prime example of the attention he is now garnering from North American audiences. The two-way sensation was in attendance at the Los Angeles Rams football game, something that made headlines across social media.

"Shohei Ohtani at the Rams game tonight with a custom jersey via @AndrewSiciliano)" - @MLB

The new Dodgers superstar was even presented with a number 17 Los Angeles Rams jersey, the number which happens to belong to breakout wide receiver Puka Nacua. Upon seeing Ohtani receive the jersey, the 22-year-old was thrilled to see the superstar wear his number. "It put a big smile on my face, seeing him rock the 17," Nacua said about the gift presented to Shohei.

Shohei Ohtani's attendance at the Rams game was the second biggest headline for the Dodgers last night

While Ohtani's attendance at the Los Angeles Rams made headlines, it was another high-profile free agent signing that sent Los Angeles Dodgers fans into a frenzy.

"This team was already built to go back and contend again and now they've added three megastars in Glasnow, Ohtani and Yamamoto." @Feinsand checks in with latest on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's reported deal with the Dodgers. #MLBNHotStove" - @MLBNetwork

MLB social media was sent into a flurry last night as the much-anticipated free agency of Yoshinobu Yamamoto came to an end. Where did he sign? Well, much to the surprise of no one, Yamamoto landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 25-year-old signed a mammoth 12-year, $325,000,000 contract to join Ohtani in Hollywood.

