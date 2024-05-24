“It reminds me a little bit of life in the zone” - Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior on Tyler Glasnow’s similarities to legendary pitcher Kerry Wood

LA Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior didn't hold back while praising their righty, Tyler Glasnow and drew similarities with Cubs legendary RHP Kerry Wood. Wood spent 14 seasons in the big leagues, of which 12 were with the Chicago Cubs.

Tyler Glasnow stands at 6'6" tall, while Wood stands at 6'4". The similarities between the two pitchers were many, as their heights allowed them to throw down searing strike calls in the zone during gamedays. Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior while speaking with Dodger Insider, said:

"It reminds me a little bit of life in the zone like Kerry Wood. He had that raw explosiveness coming out of his arm. And it’s a little bit of a similar look for me. Glass is obviously a little bit taller and a little bit more over the top. But it’s pretty impressive to see how he moves."

Kerry Wood produced some memorable nights at Wrigley Field during his peak years in the big leagues and even helped the Cubs reach the NLCS in 2003. His second stint with the Cubs was short-lived, as it was hampered by many injury-ridden breaks.

Tyler Glasnow, on the other hand, started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016 before moving to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, where he played for six seasons, amassing a wide amount of respect for his pitching prowess. As a result, he was traded to the Dodgers this past offseason.

Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract with the LA Dodgers, which includes the $25 million, over-one-year contract that he signed for the 2024 season. This contract will see his services remain with the Dodgers for another four years based on the organization's decision to activate the club option for 2029.

Tyler Glasnow has been impressive so far this campaign for the LA Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow is 6-3 in 11 starts this campaign for the LA Dodgers. He has an ERA of 3.09 with 87 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.91. He had an emphatic start to his Dodgers career, as he registered five wins and just one loss in his first seven starts.

Despite registering losses in his last two starts, Glasnow is not rattled by them, as he looks to dominate on the mound in his next start.

Tyler Glasnow will make his next start in game 2 of the three-game series against the NY Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field in an attempt to get past his recent losses.

