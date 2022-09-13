"IT’S A GIRL!" - Jose Urquidy steps up to the plate as his wife Estefania pitched for a unique gender reveal after Houston Astros trump Los Angeles Angels in series opener

Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy and his wife Estefania took the field for an outstanding and playful gender reveal.

The newest trend in pregnancy is to reveal the gender of a baby in an extravagant way. It's an exciting, enjoyable, and special occasion that enables parents-to-be to make memories and cherish them down the years.

The gender reveals can be so much fun that even Jose Urquidy and his wife, Estefania, were quick to jump on the bandwagon.

Estefania pitched a ball to Jose. As his bat made contact, pink smoke billowed into the air. Estefania, who sported an Astros jersey with black shorts, jumped in the air with uncontrollable joy and overflowing emotions.

The Houston Astros' Twitter account was quick to post congratulations on Twitter.

Congratulations to Jose and Estefania Urquidy. They are expecting their baby girl in January. IT’S A GIRL!Congratulations to Jose and Estefania Urquidy. They are expecting their baby girl in January. IT’S A GIRL! 💗Congratulations to Jose and Estefania Urquidy. They are expecting their baby girl in January. https://t.co/XKZ1fWKZHN

Estefania announced the news of her pregnancy just five months after getting hitched.

Jose Urquidy and Estenfania tied the knot in January

Jose Urquidy with his wife, Estenfania

After dating for two years, Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy got married to Estefania Duran in January in a beautiful ceremony.

"With you now and always." - Estenfania Urquidy

In June, Estefania revealed that she is expecting her first child with Jose.

"When god decided to send you to me I felt like the luckiest person in the world. Now we have the same heart beating together, waiting for your arrival. Gordi baby we love you and you make us the happiest people in the universe." - Estenfania Urquidy

The day before yesterday, the wives of Houston Astros players threw Estenfania a baby shower.

"Astros Baby Shower!! 🤍✨ Thank you ladies for a such a special day for me and my baby. It was a beautiful and thoughtful. Everywaa beautiful and sweet. Thank You for taking the time to do this." [email protected] Urquidy

MLB fans cannot wait to see the little munchkin, who is all set to arrive in January 2023.

