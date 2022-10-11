"It’s already falling apart before one playoff game" "Two years in a row DJ is out for October" - New York Yankees fans dejected by report that DJ LeMahieu could miss the entire postseason with a fractured foot

The New York Yankees will likely be without one of their most consistent offensive threats, DJ LeMahieu, for their 2022 postseason run. LeMahieu has been battling injuries all season long, but this one is just too severe to play through. It is reported that LeMahieu has a fractured in his foot that affects every part of his game.
The Yankees relied on DJ LeMahieu for both his All-Star level skills on the field and his wealth of experience. He hit for a solid .261 batting average during the season, though that number was likely lowered by his injuries. Hopefully, he will be well enough to still be around the team in the clubhouse and dugout, giving advice where he can.
Joel Sherman reported that the three-time All-Star will likely not play again this season via Twitter.
This news is a blow for Yankees fans who were pumped up for their first playoff series. The New York Yankees were among the best in the MLB this season, but the Cleveland Guardians are anything but pushovers. Not having LeMahieu for this series, or any series this year, is devastating.
This is just one of a few injuries that the New York Yankees are dealing with, which, no doubt, adds to their consternation.
LeMahieu seemed to be improving as the season went along, and he played games relatively recently. This could have worsened the injury and might be what is keeping him off the postseason roster. If the injury was mismanged by the team, it is a massive blunder that fans are not happy about.
When healthy, DJ LeMahieu is an impact player for the Yankees. Unfortunately, he has not been healthy at the times the team needs him the most. This has led to fans evaluating what his place on the team should be, and if he should even have one.
The New York Yankees will need to find offense in other sources in DJ LeMahieu's absence.
The New York Yankees need their stars to step up in the playoffs
Thankfully, for the Yankees, they have no shortage of stars who are able to step up. Most notably among them are Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who are capable of putting up prolific numbers. If the Yankees are able to go on a deep playoff run, it will almost certainly be off the bats of those two stars.
The Yankees might be shorthanded heading into their first playoff series, but they have the talent they'll need to make up for it.