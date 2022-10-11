"It’s already falling apart before one playoff game" "Two years in a row DJ is out for October" - New York Yankees fans dejected by report that DJ LeMahieu could miss the entire postseason with a fractured foot

The New York Yankees will likely be without one of their most consistent offensive threats, DJ LeMahieu, for their 2022 postseason run. LeMahieu has been battling injuries all season long, but this one is just too severe to play through. It is reported that LeMahieu has a fractured in his foot that affects every part of his game.

The Yankees relied on DJ LeMahieu for both his All-Star level skills on the field and his wealth of experience. He hit for a solid .261 batting average during the season, though that number was likely lowered by his injuries. Hopefully, he will be well enough to still be around the team in the clubhouse and dugout, giving advice where he can.

Joel Sherman reported that the three-time All-Star will likely not play again this season via Twitter.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr.

This news is a blow for Yankees fans who were pumped up for their first playoff series. The New York Yankees were among the best in the MLB this season, but the Cleveland Guardians are anything but pushovers. Not having LeMahieu for this series, or any series this year, is devastating.

Mike Rotolo™ @MikeRotolo35 Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. It’s already falling apart before one playoff game twitter.com/joelsherman1/s… It’s already falling apart before one playoff game twitter.com/joelsherman1/s…

Yung Joka stan @CTWeigs Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. Two years in a row DJ is out for October. Would seriously look into trading him this offseason twitter.com/joelsherman1/s… Two years in a row DJ is out for October. Would seriously look into trading him this offseason twitter.com/joelsherman1/s…

MJ @makjak Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. "not ruled out" lmao he was absolutely terrible dealing with this toe/foot thing. time to put that foot up my guy enjoy the show twitter.com/Joelsherman1/s… "not ruled out" lmao he was absolutely terrible dealing with this toe/foot thing. time to put that foot up my guy enjoy the show twitter.com/Joelsherman1/s…

This is just one of a few injuries that the New York Yankees are dealing with, which, no doubt, adds to their consternation.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross and Oswald Peraza are not on the #Yankees ’ ALDS roster. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross and Oswald Peraza are not on the #Yankees’ ALDS roster.

LeMahieu seemed to be improving as the season went along, and he played games relatively recently. This could have worsened the injury and might be what is keeping him off the postseason roster. If the injury was mismanged by the team, it is a massive blunder that fans are not happy about.

JJ Feit @JJ_Feit Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. HE HAD A FRACTURE?! And tried to play through it dang I love him but DJ get healthy please twitter.com/joelsherman1/s… HE HAD A FRACTURE?! And tried to play through it dang I love him but DJ get healthy please twitter.com/joelsherman1/s…

Jawn Snow❄️🌨 @JusCallMeLani Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. Love it being more severe than they've been saying all month and playing him in meaningless games instead of resting him. Absolutely love not having one of our best contact hitters and defenders so so so so great twitter.com/joelsherman1/s… Love it being more severe than they've been saying all month and playing him in meaningless games instead of resting him. Absolutely love not having one of our best contact hitters and defenders so so so so great twitter.com/joelsherman1/s…

Ryan Bonnano @bonnano_ryan @Joelsherman1 I wonder if they regret letting him play through it in August when it was clear he couldn’t hit. Should of been rested since then and ready to go like Carpenter. @Joelsherman1 I wonder if they regret letting him play through it in August when it was clear he couldn’t hit. Should of been rested since then and ready to go like Carpenter.

When healthy, DJ LeMahieu is an impact player for the Yankees. Unfortunately, he has not been healthy at the times the team needs him the most. This has led to fans evaluating what his place on the team should be, and if he should even have one.

Thomas Carannante @TOMMYS_TAKES

twitter.com/Joelsherman1/s… Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. This all has to be a joke. They let him play on this for WEEKS This all has to be a joke. They let him play on this for WEEKStwitter.com/Joelsherman1/s…

Tark 🇵🇷 @Tark_mexeira @Joelsherman1 They need to trade him, this is the second straight year where he's not available. @Joelsherman1 They need to trade him, this is the second straight year where he's not available.

The New York Yankees will need to find offense in other sources in DJ LeMahieu's absence.

The New York Yankees need their stars to step up in the playoffs

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two

Thankfully, for the Yankees, they have no shortage of stars who are able to step up. Most notably among them are Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who are capable of putting up prolific numbers. If the Yankees are able to go on a deep playoff run, it will almost certainly be off the bats of those two stars.

The Yankees might be shorthanded heading into their first playoff series, but they have the talent they'll need to make up for it.

Poll : 0 votes