“It’s always good beating our real rivals” - Dodgers fans relish strong extra-inning win against Giants 

The Los Angeles Dodgers stole the show yet again as they triumphed over their NL West rivals San Francisco Giants in the series opener. The team had a strong comeback as the game was forced into an extra inning. While it was an exciting victory, it kept fans on the edge as both teams were tied in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers offense came to the rescue to help them overcome the Giants with a 6-4 final score. Despite a 1-0 lead, the team had to rally as they trailed the Giants until the fifth inning. Kike Hernandez went deep with a solo home run to tie the game.

Reacting to their success, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on their team's strong comeback victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X:

"It’s always good beating our real rivals," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Finally an extras win," wrote one fan in relief.

"They should be chanting can't beat L.A," one fan wrote.

Some fans expressed their gratitude to Hernandez and Will Smith for their crucial play that helped the team win:

"Thank you Kike, Thank you Will," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Thanks Kike for the tying HR and thanks to Will for the clutch double," another fan chipped in.

"Good win tonight and it was in extra innings and San Diego lost lol dodgers need to get one of the next 2 games and hopefully take 3 from Cincinnati," wrote one fan.

Smith and Hernandez save Dodgers with much-needed win

While Mookie Betts got the team on the board first, it was Will Smith and Kike Hernandez who were the heroes of the day. Hernadez smashed a home run against Erik Miller at the top of the seventh inning. His home run tied the game at 4-4.

Following the last run from Hernandez, Smith smashed a two-run go-ahead double that drove in Betts and Freddie Freeman easily. J.P. Feyerisen sealed the victory for the team at the bottom of the 10th.

Despite their initial struggles, the boys in blue bounced back hard with a strong performance. The Dodgers have been decent with their performances on the road and they look forward to winning this series, especially after dropping their last against the San Diego Padres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback