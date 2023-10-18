It's always sunny in Philadelphia' crew seen at NLCS Game 2 between Phillies and D-backs 

Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies inspired their entire city by blazing their way all the way to the World Series for the first time since 2008. Now, just a pair of wins away from sending themselves back to the Fall Classic, the city is once again fired up.

For the second game of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a troupe of special guests were in attendance at Citizens Bank Park. One could even say that the group in question put the city on the map.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Gang Goes to #NLCS Game 2" - MLB

The official MLB X account posted a video of Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Kaitlin Olson, who all star in the hit TV series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The trio could be seen cheering on the home town team and were decked out in Philadelphia Phillies gear.

The popular sitcom depicts a group of five friends, including the Day, McElhenney and Olson, who operate a run-down Irish bar in Philadelphia. Of the three, only Day was born in Philadelphia. However, McElhenney and Olson, who are married, retain deep ties to the area. In fact, Olson went into labor with their first child during a 2010 Phillies game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With three fifths of the show's loveable cast in attendance, the Philadelphia Phillies were sure to put on a show. A first inning home run by Trea Turner off of Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merill Kelly set the stage early. A pair of solo shots by Kyle Schwarber added to the lead before the Phillies piled on seven runs between the sixth and seventh innings.

Expand Tweet

"There have been 70 home runs hit so far in this MLB postseason and the Phillies have hit 19 of them. It's ridiculous." - Codify

Philadelphia Phillies appear to be unbeatable at home

The cast of It's Always Sunny represented a fraction of the 45,000 fans that were in attendance at Citizens Bank Park for Game 2. Still undefeated at home in the 2023 postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies have used their fanbase's enthusiasm as an inspiration to get it done.

After the team came up short last season, fans knew that they were only getting started. Now with a commanding 2-0 lead with the NLCS heading back to Arizona, the Phillies have a chance to put it away in the desert. As such, they will look to book spot in the World Series against either the Houston Astros or Texas Rangers. As for the Philly icons, they could not possibly have asked for a better show.