"It’s a big deal for Paul to be able to serve our country" - Paul Skenes' former Air Force coach bares young phenom's plans post-baseball career

Ahead of the 2024 season, Paul Skenes was perhaps the most anticipated prospect to make his major league debut. Skenes was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the best pitching prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Those who followed Skenes' young career will remember that before his transfer to LSU, the fireballer spent two years in the Air Force Academy and played for the Air Force Falcons.

Albeit for a short time, it was in the academy wherein Skenes started gaining accolades. He was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and an All-American by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2021. The following year, he won the John Olerud Award for the best two-way player in the country.

In an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the young phenom's former baseball coach, Mike Kazlausky, said that Skenes still wants to serve the country in some capacity when his career ends.

"He will serve his country in some manner moving forward. It's just going to be a matter of when," Kazlausky said.

Kazlausky added that he keeps in contact with Paul Skenes, and the young star is adamant about serving the Stars and Stripes.

"We'll get him back in the military once his professional playing days are over. It’s a big deal for Paul to be able to serve our country."

In addition, the Skenes' former coach also said in a separate interview that the hurler never wanted to leave the Air Force. However, due to the intricacies of fulfilling duties on the force, he had to leave to be able to be immediately signed to a major league deal. It is mandatory for cadets to serve five full years of active duty.

Paul Skenes' decision paying off

After two years in the Air Force Academy, Skenes transferred to LSU in 2022. In Baton Rouge, the young phenom claimed the College World Series with his team while being named the tournament's most outstanding player and was given the National Pitcher of the Year Award. Right after a year, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In three major league starts, Paul Skenes' has certainly lived up to the expectations so far. The young prospect has a 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA while only giving up four earned runs and a sole home run through 16 innings pitched. Skenes also boasts 21 strikeouts to go along with a 1.00 WHIP.

Skenes' best moment in the league so far was his immaculate start against the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates fireballer tossed a six-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and a sole walk issued.

The next projected appearance for the young phenom will be on May 29, his 22nd birthday. He will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

