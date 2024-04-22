"It's embarrassing" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone frustrated following erroneous ejection by umpire Hunter Wendelstedt against Athletics

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was upset after being ejected by umpire Hunter Wendelstedt in the first inning between New York and the Oakland Athletics on Monday. And he had reason to be as his ejection came after Wendelstedt mistakenly thought Boone made disparaging remarks.

In the first inning, after Oakland leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz took first base after getting hit by a pitch from Carlos Rodon, Wendelstedt warned Boone after he protested the call. One pitch later, though, Wendelstedt heard some remarks coming from the vicinity of the Yankees dugout and ejected Boone, assuming he was behind the words.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, a fan behind the Yankees dugout was the person who apparently berated Wendelstedt, and he erroneously blamed the remarks on Boone.

Expand Tweet

Not only did the Yankees lose 2-0 to the Oakland A’s, but the early ejection made Boone upset.

“It's embarrassing. That really is bad,” Boone replied when a reporter asked him about the incident after the game.

“I really didn't even go after Hunter. He was more upset that you know, on appeal and I said, 'Hunter, you can call it, too,' and he came back at me pretty hard to watch. I didn't respond. I just said, 'OK,' went down.”

Expand Tweet

Aaron Boone believes he’s been treated fairly by the umpires

Despite his altercations with the umpires, Aaron Boone believes that he gets the right treatment from them. According to ESPN, Monday's was Boone's second ejection of the season and his 35th since 2018, which leads MLB for managers.

“I feel like I'm treated fairly by umpires and have a good relationship with a lot of them," Boone said. “I'm sure human nature, and I'm obviously a little more vocal and fiery than some, so I'm sure it gets some people perked up. But overall, I feel like I'm treated fairly.”

Meanwhile, Hunter Wendelstedt has a different view on the overall situation. He blamed Boone for Monday's incident, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

"Aaron Boone is the manager of the New York Yankees and is responsible for everything that happens in that dugout. ... I don’t want to eject a ballplayer," Wendelstedt said, according to Hoch. "We need to keep them in the game. That’s what the fans pay to see. Aaron Boone runs the Yankees. He got ejected."

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the Yankees had another loss. Although they have the most wins (15) in the AL East, the Baltimore Orioles (14-7) have a better winning percentage (.667) than the Yankees (.652), entering their game at the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback