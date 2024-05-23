"It's entertaining" - Yankees captain Aaron Judge lauds Juan Soto for his continued success at plate this season 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was in awe of RF Juan Soto's talents at the plate as the Dominican yet again led the charge for the Bronx Bombers' offense in Game 3 against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. New York won the contest 7-3 in the end, thanks to Soto's second multi-home run game this season for the Yanks, while Judge and Verdugo also crushed a homer each.

In a postgame interview after the third of the four-game series against the Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Judge commented on Juan Soto's offensive productions this season:

"Locked in.. I feel like he has been locked in all season long man," Judge said. "It's been impressive to watch. I said it before you never know what's going to happen, he will go up there and swing at the first pitch and drill to the seats or he will have a 8-9-10 pitch at-bat."

He continued by adding how exciting it is to have a front-row seat to watch Juan Soto muscle the baseball into the bleachers with complete authority.

Judge continued:

"You know batting along some tough pitches taking some great swings so its entertaining, its fun to watch gives everybody behind him a good look. It's been fun to watch him and have that front row seat."

Take a look at Judge voicing praise for Soto's offensive productions this season here:

The Yankees needed to win the game on Wednesday against the Mariners to avoid a series defeat at home. Having lost the first two games, Nestor Cortes stepped up big time at the mound, pitching five shutout innings as the Bombers' offense lit up the crowd inside Yankee Stadium with four home runs, raking in seven runs off seven hits on the night.

New York and Seattle will play the series finale on Thursday night, as the Yankee faithful will again look up to their captain Aaron Judge and Dominican superstar Juan Soto to lead the charge.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have been in red-hot form this season for New York Yankees

Although the New York Yankees offense has been in blistering form this season, there are two names from the hitting lineup who lead the charge in all the offensive stats for the club in 2024.

While Aaron Judge leads the roster in home runs (14), the star signing this past offseason, Juan Soto, leads the roster in batting average (.313), RBIs (40), OBP (.409) and hits (61).

Together, the duo have been simply remarkable and are helping the Yankees win important games this season.

