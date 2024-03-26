"It's not exactly ideal" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone accepts team's limited infield options as point of concern

Opening Day is set to kick off on Thursday and there are still some questions surrounding the current New York Yankees roster. It's been a Spring Training to forget for New York as the team has already had to overcome a number of injuries to key players, including Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and DJ LeMahieu.

"DJ LeMahieu (right foot) will undergo another MRI on Friday. LeMahieu will remain behind in Tampa, Fla., and Aaron Boone said he didn't know if LeMahieu might be ready by the April 5 home opener." - @BryanHoch

The latter is one that has led to major concern not only from New York Yankees fans but manager Aaron Boone as well. DJ LeMahieu is set to open the new campaign on the IL as he works his way back from a foot injury. The veteran infielder is dealing with a bone bruise in his right foot which occurred when the 35-year-old fouled a ball off himself in a Spring Training game.

The fact that LeMahieu is going to open the season on the IL is not only an issue for the club, but it also shined a light on the club's lack of quality infield depth. In a recent interview, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the issue and said that he and the organization will do what they can to address any issues.

"It's not exactly ideal," Boone said during his interview with Jomboy Media. He suggested that infielder Jahmai Jones could shift to third base if needed, but also mentioned that there could be further moves not only involving the New York Yankees but the league as a whole.

"Boone knows the current bench isn’t ideal" - @TalkinYanks

It remains to be seen what the club will do if DJ LeMahieu is forced to miss a considerable amount of time, however, the club could pursue some low-cost veterans on the open market if need be.

The New York Yankees have a number of options in free agency if they feel that they need more corner infield depth

There are a number of veterans in free agency who could agree to join the Bronx Bombers on a one-year, cost-effective deal. While they may no longer be the superstars they once were, they could provide the team with experienced talent until DJ LeMahieu is deemed ready to return to the lineup.

"Can confirm Eduardo Escobar plans to trigger his opt-out with #BlueJays. Gives him a chance to catch on with another team before Opening Day." - @Hall_Thomas_

Eduardo Escobar, Mike Moustakas, Evan Longoria, and Jean Segura are just a few proven veterans who remain without a club. If the New York Yankees believe that they need to bolster their current roster, any of the names could be a beneficial short-term solution.

