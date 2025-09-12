“It’s f****** over!” - Mets fans mock manager Carlos Mendoza’s “achieving the ultimate goal” comment after brutal series sweep vs. Phillies

The New York Mets looked motivated to end their five-game losing streak after a four-run first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. However, it all went downhill for Carlos Mendoza's team after the opening frame of the contest.The Mets conceded six unanswered to lose 6-4, their sixth consecutive defeat, leading to a sweep against their division rivals. After the loss, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked if he was &quot;worried&quot; about the team's wild card spot, he said:&quot;Teams are right behind us,&quot; Mendoza said. &quot;The way you look at it is, we’re still in control of the situation, we’re still in control of the ultimate goal. We just have to go out and do it.&quot;Mendoza's answer has frustrated Mets fans who vented their anger on social media.&quot;Stay not worried bro it’s fucken over.&quot;DeeDubb @DeeDubb24LINKStay not worried bro it’s fucken over.“Still in control?' you haven’t been in control for the past 2 months, many of us saw this coming a mile away.&quot;Stacy NYC @Hustlediva1LINK“Still in control” you haven’t been in control for the past 2 months, many of us saw this coming a mile away&quot;Not worried? DUDE! We lost the whole series, pitching besides the young ones has been horrible, hitting doesn’t even exist. Is like like the Mets play 5 good games and then 15 bad. Sorry but you should be worry.&quot;Javier @BearNBeets0080LINKNot worried? DUDE! We lost the whole series, pitching besides the young ones has been horrible, hitting doesn’t even exist. Is like like the Mets play 5 good games and then 15 bad. Sorry but you should be worry&quot;Better be worried about unemployment. Back to the Yankees more likely.&quot;EssexCountyFAL @EssexFalLINKBetter be worried about unemployment. Back to the Yankees more likely&quot;This man is never worried or concerned and that worries and concerns me!&quot;Michael Dougherty @Michael69865783LINKThis man is never worried or concerned and that worries and concerns me!Despite the series sweep against the Phillies, the Mets hold the final NL Wild Card spot, maintaining a 1.5 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.Mets manager Carlos Mendoza frustrated after surrendering lead in series finaleAfter smashing Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo for four runs in the first inning, the Mets' bats went cold against the left-hander, who pitched seven scoreless innings after the opening frame.Carlos Mendoza said he was &quot;frstarted&quot; by the team not getting the job done after their early lead.&quot;Whether you’re up four, down four, at the end of the day, you didn’t get the job done,&quot; Mendoza said. &quot;Frustrating, but nothing we can do about it now. We have to get back at it tomorrow, go back home and win some baseball games.&quot;The Mets have gone 5-10 in their last 15 games and could end up losing their playoff spot if their slide continues. However, they are back in Queens for their next nine games, which could spark a turnaround for the Mets as they hold a 45-27 record at Citi Field this season.