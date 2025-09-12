  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “It’s f****** over!” - Mets fans mock manager Carlos Mendoza’s “achieving the ultimate goal” comment after brutal series sweep vs. Phillies

“It’s f****** over!” - Mets fans mock manager Carlos Mendoza’s “achieving the ultimate goal” comment after brutal series sweep vs. Phillies

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 12, 2025 03:54 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
Mets fans mock manager Carlos Mendoza’s “achieving the ultimate goal” comment after brutal series sweep vs. Phillies - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets looked motivated to end their five-game losing streak after a four-run first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. However, it all went downhill for Carlos Mendoza's team after the opening frame of the contest.

Ad

The Mets conceded six unanswered to lose 6-4, their sixth consecutive defeat, leading to a sweep against their division rivals. After the loss, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked if he was "worried" about the team's wild card spot, he said:

"Teams are right behind us," Mendoza said. "The way you look at it is, we’re still in control of the situation, we’re still in control of the ultimate goal. We just have to go out and do it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Mendoza's answer has frustrated Mets fans who vented their anger on social media.

"Stay not worried bro it’s fucken over."
Ad
“Still in control?' you haven’t been in control for the past 2 months, many of us saw this coming a mile away."
Ad
"Not worried? DUDE! We lost the whole series, pitching besides the young ones has been horrible, hitting doesn’t even exist. Is like like the Mets play 5 good games and then 15 bad. Sorry but you should be worry."
Ad
"Better be worried about unemployment. Back to the Yankees more likely."
Ad
"This man is never worried or concerned and that worries and concerns me!"
Ad

Despite the series sweep against the Phillies, the Mets hold the final NL Wild Card spot, maintaining a 1.5 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza frustrated after surrendering lead in series finale

After smashing Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo for four runs in the first inning, the Mets' bats went cold against the left-hander, who pitched seven scoreless innings after the opening frame.

Ad

Carlos Mendoza said he was "frstarted" by the team not getting the job done after their early lead.

"Whether you’re up four, down four, at the end of the day, you didn’t get the job done," Mendoza said. "Frustrating, but nothing we can do about it now. We have to get back at it tomorrow, go back home and win some baseball games."

The Mets have gone 5-10 in their last 15 games and could end up losing their playoff spot if their slide continues. However, they are back in Queens for their next nine games, which could spark a turnaround for the Mets as they hold a 45-27 record at Citi Field this season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications