Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will offer general manager James Click and manager Dusty Baker one-year contract renewals for the 2023 season. After coming off a World Series win, Crane didn't want to sink his ship. He believes bringing Baker and Click back is what is best for the team.

Dusty Baker has already said in various interviews that he wants to return as the Astros manager next year. He's having the time of his life around the game of baseball.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles.

The decision to bring back the GM and manager after they won the World Series seems like a no-brainer. The Houston Astros were dominant all year. Their season was overshadowed largely by the Los Angeles Dodgers' success and Aaron Judge's record-breaking season.

Houston fans couldn't be happier with the news. They're ready to see their team go back-to-back. They love having Dusty Baker as their manager.

"It's only fitting that Dusty and Click come back," one fan explained.

Michael Garza @claymangarza twitter.com/BNightengale/s… Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. It's only fitting that Dusty and Click come back #LevelUp It's only fitting that Dusty and Click come back #LevelUp twitter.com/BNightengale/s…

"Thank God they ain't let Click leave," said another.

Stefan 🐯 @BjOjuIari Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. Thank god they ain’t let click leave twitter.com/BNightengale/s… Thank god they ain’t let click leave twitter.com/BNightengale/s…

P1 Tobin🤘 @DFWSuperAgent @BNightengale Oh how nice of him to welcome back the World Series champ coach and gm for another year @BNightengale Oh how nice of him to welcome back the World Series champ coach and gm for another year

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. World Series winning manager and GM. Probably best to bring them both back twitter.com/bnightengale/s… World Series winning manager and GM. Probably best to bring them both back twitter.com/bnightengale/s…

Fans are ready for the Houston Astros to bring home another championship next season. They are fully confident that their team is capable of doing so.

Some fans aren't thrilled that Baker and Click only received one-year extensions. After the team's success this year, fans were expecting longer extensions. With Dusty Baker's age, it seems that the organization is taking this one year at a time.

How different will the Houston Astros look next season?

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5

The Astros could look like a completely different team next year. They have a couple of different players set to join the free agent market and some players with opt-out clauses in their contracts.

One of the biggest questions for Houston fans is what ace pitcher Justin Verlander is going to do. He has an opt-out clause in his contract for 2023 and can become a free agent. Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in the league this year and is likely to win the AL CY Young Award. Losing him will sting.

Yuli Gurriel is another player the Houston Astros could lose. He'll be a free agent for the 2023 season. He's been excellent for Houston during his time there. He has helped them win two championships and has earned a Gold Glove and a batting title in that time.

If the Astros want to go back-to-back, the front office will have their work cut out for themselves.

Poll : 0 votes