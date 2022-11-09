Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will offer general manager James Click and manager Dusty Baker one-year contract renewals for the 2023 season. After coming off a World Series win, Crane didn't want to sink his ship. He believes bringing Baker and Click back is what is best for the team.
Dusty Baker has already said in various interviews that he wants to return as the Astros manager next year. He's having the time of his life around the game of baseball.
The decision to bring back the GM and manager after they won the World Series seems like a no-brainer. The Houston Astros were dominant all year. Their season was overshadowed largely by the Los Angeles Dodgers' success and Aaron Judge's record-breaking season.
Houston fans couldn't be happier with the news. They're ready to see their team go back-to-back. They love having Dusty Baker as their manager.
"It's only fitting that Dusty and Click come back," one fan explained.
"Thank God they ain't let Click leave," said another.
Fans are ready for the Houston Astros to bring home another championship next season. They are fully confident that their team is capable of doing so.
Some fans aren't thrilled that Baker and Click only received one-year extensions. After the team's success this year, fans were expecting longer extensions. With Dusty Baker's age, it seems that the organization is taking this one year at a time.
How different will the Houston Astros look next season?
The Astros could look like a completely different team next year. They have a couple of different players set to join the free agent market and some players with opt-out clauses in their contracts.
One of the biggest questions for Houston fans is what ace pitcher Justin Verlander is going to do. He has an opt-out clause in his contract for 2023 and can become a free agent. Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in the league this year and is likely to win the AL CY Young Award. Losing him will sting.
Yuli Gurriel is another player the Houston Astros could lose. He'll be a free agent for the 2023 season. He's been excellent for Houston during his time there. He has helped them win two championships and has earned a Gold Glove and a batting title in that time.
If the Astros want to go back-to-back, the front office will have their work cut out for themselves.