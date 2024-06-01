“It's not fun facing some of the guys” - Logan Webb opens up on pitching against MLB’s top hitters as Yankees visit San Francisco

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb is both excited and terrified about welcoming the New York Yankees for a three-game series at home, starting at Oracle Park on Friday night. In a candid discussion with MLB broadcaster Chris Rose from the "Chris Rose Sports Podcast," Webb reflected on what it will be like to face a red-hot Yankees lineup in the upcoming series.

Chris Rose pointed out the fact that the Bombers don't often come to San Francisco to play the Giants and whether this time it was going to be a different feeling for the roster. Logan Webb replied:

"100%. I think anytime the Yankees go to any place, they have a good crowd. I kind of watched them play the Angels and the whole crowd was Yankees fans so, there's going to be a lot of Yankees fans. I think we are playing really good baseball right now and they are playing really good baseball, so it should be a good one."

Webb further reflected on what it will be like to face some of their in-form hitters, like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, when he takes to the mound to pitch against them. He said:

"It's not fun facing some of the guys because you got to face Aaron Judge, who has.. I am in his book, Opening day last year. So, don't throw it there I know. Soto is going to shuffle when I throw a ball and I am going to smile at him. You know, I think I love it I think it's great. I am sure there are going to be a lot of Giants fans out there trying to recruit."

Finally, Logan Webb said that he was as excited as his family and especially his grandma, who would be cheering her grandson on when he took to the mound against the Bombers.

"Even my grandma, Grandma was like, can't believe my grandson is facing the New York Yankees. And I am like, Yeah, it's cool I didn't think of it that way but now you are making me think of it, grandma. I am a little more nervous now. No, I am excited."

Logan Webb will start game 2 against the New York Yankees in San Francisco on Saturday

Jordan Hicks will start the proceedings for the SF Giants in game 1 against Marcus Stroman and the Yanks. It will be Logan Webb taking to the mound against the Bronx Bombers relief pitcher Cody Poteet for game 2 on Saturday.

Logan Webb is 4-4 for the season with a 2.74 ERA, 61 Ks, and 1.26 WHIP. He registered just one win in his last five starts, so he will be looking to make an impact in his next start against the NY Yankees on Saturday.

