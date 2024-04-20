"It’s not fun but he’s got a new attitude this year" - Mike Trout extends support to Anthony Rendon amidst hardships

LA Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been subject to intense criticism since he mentioned baseball not being his top priority in February. However, former Angels MVP, Mike Trout came to his defense and acknowledged he has been in Rendon's shoes.

Mike Trout defended Rendon's public perception and highlighted the hard work Rendon has been putting in.

"Yeah, Tony’s been unbelievable this year,” Trout said on Foul Territory. “You know, veteran presence this year in the clubhouse, World Series champion. He’s dealt with the injury bug as well. I was in his shoes, I know how it is. Being hurt, not being able to play for your team, it sucks.

"It’s not fun but he’s got a new attitude this year," Trout added. "You know the at-bats he puts up, I’m right behind him every game, I hit behind him, and his at-bats he puts up on a nightly basis, it’s unbelievable. Consistency, working counts, even when he doesn’t feel good, he’s still working counts and putting good swings on balls."

Since joining the Halos after winning the World Series in 2019, Anthony Rendon's availability has been consistently limited due to various reasons. With the Angels, he hasn't even eclipsed the 60-game mark after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract.

However, it seems he is returning to form, raising hopes among Angels fans. In 18 games played so far, he has a batting average of .257, including 19 hits, three RBIs and six walks.

Anthony Rendon made his priorities known in February

Though Anthony Rendon was already surrounded by a negative cloud given his absence all these years, it only got bigger after he revealed that he only plays baseball for a living and that it's not his top priority.

"It's never been a top priority for me," Rendon said. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."

While it's not unnatural for someone to prioritize their family over their career, however, many analysts have delivered their blunt verdicts on his statement.

Perhaps this season will allow Anthony Rendon to prove his commitment to the Angels and change the negative narrative surrounding him. Mike Trout may have helped that in some way.

