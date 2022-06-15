×
Create
Notifications

"It’s getting too easy at this point" "We’re so f****ng good" - New York Yankees fans gloat as win over Tampa Bay Rays extends division lead

The Yankees pitchers were the true stars of this game
The Yankees pitchers were the true stars of this game
Nathan Borkowski
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jun 15, 2022 08:48 AM IST

The New York Yankees remained the best team in the MLB, with their victory over AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays, extending their lead in the division. The game was an unusually low-scoring one for the New York Yankees, winning 2-0.

The Tampa Bay Rays may have succeeded in shutting down Aaron Judge and the offensive firepower we have grown accustomed to seeing from the AL East leaders, but they were unable to get past the stellar pitching rotation of the home team.

This game was an excellent return to form for Gerrit Cole, who pitched six innings for the New York Yankees, allowing only five hits, and no runs allowed. Winning in a shutout went a long way to energize the New York Yankees fanbase, sending them to a 45-16 record.

Talkin' Yanks posted this graphic to Twitter, along with an update to the New York Yankees record.

45-16That is insane https://t.co/rGbf7x8z1i

It did not take long for fans of the winning team to swarm Twitter with their support of the team. This also gave them the opportunity to gloat over the rest of the MLB.

New York Yankees fans revel in their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Judge leaving the field after a win
Aaron Judge leaving the field after a win

When your team is the best in the league, you have every right to hold that over every other fanbase in the world, and that is exactly what fans of the winning team did.

This fan is very straight forward with her assessment of the team, and it is, frankly, hard to argue with her.

@Yankees we’re so fucking good

This fan takes a shot at the Tampa Bay Rays, and fans who discredit his team.

@Yankees I’m assuming that the Rays are another easy team on our soft schedule

This user wants more of a challenge for his baseball team, but is certainly happy with the win.

It’s getting too easy at this point #RepBx twitter.com/yankees/status…

This fan captures his emotional state with a clip of the legendary Stephen A. Smith.

@Yankees Let’s go! Great shutout win! Let’s go Yankees! #RepBX https://t.co/1sUKTqACwz

This fan is ready to crown his team as the top team in the MLB.

@Yankees best team in baseball

This fan makes fun of critics who try to claim that their team has faced an easy schedule thus far.

@Yankees Man, the Yankees need to stop feasting on this weak schedule. Wait until they face a real team

This fan points out that the team proved they can win in ways other than just offensive domination.

@Yankees It shows you this team does not have to hit homers to win games

This fan loves the fact that the team seems nearly unbeatable at home and hopes to see it continue next game.

Also Read Article Continues below
@Yankees 12 straight in the Bronx. Let’s make it 13 tomorrow

When your team is on top of the MLB, it is very easy to find reasons to celebrate, and that's exactly what fans of the AL East frontrunners did after a key division win.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...