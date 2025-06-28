“It’s getting out of hand,” Ketel Marte breaks silence on fan incident, reveals what went down in Chicago

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte revealed what went down in Chicago in an interview with Yancen Pujols on Friday. Earlier, it was disclosed that a White Sox fan made some derogatory comments about his late mother, Elpidia Valdez, during Tuesday's game.

Ketel Marte’s mother died in a car crash in 2017 in the Dominican Republic. Marte shared that they were playing in Chicago when he learnt of his mother’s death years back. The 31-year-old said he has heard fans heckling him before, but he usually doesn’t pay mind to it. However, commenting on his mother was different.

“A fan was up on the dugout shouting things about my mother," Marte said. "He was like, ‘Last night I sent a message to your mother.' We have to do something about the fans; they’re going too far. They always shout things about me, but not about my mother. Everyone knows that my mother died in an accident.

“We’re praying for him, for the guy who shouted, and for his family, you know? May God protect him. May God protect him and cleanse his heart. They always shout things at me but I don’t pay attention, but when they talk about my mother, it’s a different story.”

The fan was pulled out of the stadium and later banned from all MLB ballparks by the league.

The incident took place during Marte’s at-bat during the seventh inning in Chicago. Soon after the fan shouted profane words, Marte was seen sobbing on the field. Manager Torrey Lovullo and teammate Geraldo Perdomo were seen consoling the infielder.

Ketel Marte receives a standing ovation in return to Arizona

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte [Source: Imagn]

The Diamondbacks fans gave Ketel Marte a warm welcome with a standing ovation during their game against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Following the incident, the White Sox apologized and even put up an emotional banner on the billboard showing their support.

