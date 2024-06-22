"It's giving booked 'n busy" - Josh Hader's wife Maria offers take on Astros star husband's checkered jacket look while chatting on phone

Houston Astros reliever/closer Josh Hader was featured in Fashion Friday by CAA Baseball on Saturday. He was seen wearing a checkered jacket with his phone to his ear. Hader’s wife, Maria, was impressed by his stylish look and took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her All-Star husband’s fashion sense.

“It's giving booked 'n busyyyy,” Maria wrote on her Instagram story.

Other notable MLB personalities, including the New York Mets’ David Peterson, the Cincinnati Reds’ Hunter Greene and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz, also featured on CAA Baseball's Fashion Friday alongside Josh Hader.

Maria, a Texas A&M graduate, pursued a career in sports management and has led various sports events as a sports broadcasting intern. Her résumé includes working as a marketing and promotions assistant at Corpus Christi Hooks and a broadcasting intern at KRIS Communications.

It was during her work days when she met Hader. They dated for a few years before Josh Hader proposed to Maria. The couple tied the knot in November 2019. In June 2022, they welcomed Lucas Hader to the family. The two often share their sweet family moments on social media.

Josh Hader received ceremonial first pitch from wife Maria at Minute Maid Park

Earlier this month, Maria Hader, Josh Hader's wife, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the second game between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, with her husband catching behind the plate at Minute Maid Park.

"We did better than 50 cent and that’s all that matters,” she wrote in her Instagram caption as she posted moments from her pitch.

That day Hader registered his eighth save for the Astros and received a witty congratulatory comment from his partner on Instagram.

“This is basically how my first pitch went tbh.”

Josh Hader turned down a $20.3 million qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres and became a free agent last year. The Astros signed him to a five-year, $95 million contract, making him the second-highest-paid reliever in the league behind the Mets' Edwin Diaz.

So far this season, Hader has achieved 11 saves in 32 games, of which he finished 27, and has posted a 3.74 ERA in 33.2 innings. In his last five outings, he has only allowed one run in five innings with six strikeouts.

The Astros (36-40) have bounced back from their slump and risen to second place in the AL West, trailing only the Seattle Mariners (44-34). Hader's performance is likely to be a crucial factor in their success strategy.