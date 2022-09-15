"It's going to be a big offseason for us" - San Francisco Giants president hints they'll make a play for hometown superstar Aaron Judge in the off-season  

When Brian Cashman failed to close the Aaron Judge deal at the start of the season, it set off a chain reaction in MLB. Teams all over the country are fawning over the New York Yankees All-Star outfielder. The San Francisco Giants are one of the favorites to sign Judge. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's latest comments only add to the rumors of Aaron Judge's departure.

Zaidi has not been shy about the fact that his team will make some moves in the off-season. After finishing last season with a 107 wins, the Giants have failed to live up to expectations. The team has been unable to compete against the talent-filled Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Zaidi knows it's now time for a change.

"It's going to be a big offseason for us," said Zaidi.

Per Audacy, Zaidi was speaking about the Giants' off-season plans. Although he did not refer to Judge specifically, he did discuss the organization's strategy.

"We do have payroll room because we’re a big market, and we have contracts that are ending this offseason. So there’ll be a lot of good options for us," added Zaidi.

Judge is hitting .310/.414/.692 on the season with a league-leading 1.106 OPS. He hit two more home runs last night against the Boston Red Sox to take his season total up to 57. Judge is now almost certain to break Roger Maris' 61-year-old record of 61 home runs. He is also the front-runner for the American League MVP.

Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez What Aaron Judge is doing … after turning down that contract … with the Yankees in this situation … just … wow. What Aaron Judge is doing … after turning down that contract … with the Yankees in this situation … just … wow.

"What Aaron Judge is doing … after turning down that contract … with the Yankees in this situation … just … wow." - Alden Gonzalez

The Yankees had their chance to finalize a long-term deal, but terms were never agreed to by either side. Judge rejected an offer of a seven-year, $213 million contract extension. Cashman's inability to close the deal for undoubtedly the best hitter in the league has left Yankees fans frustrated.

Aaron Judge leads the league in HRs, runs, RBIs, OBP, and OPS this season

Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park.

Speculation about Judge ending up as a Giant continues. Judge grew up in Linden, California, less than 100 miles away from San Francisco. More importantly, he grew up a San Francisco Giants fan.

Cameron Salerno @cameronsalerno1 The San Francisco Giants should write Aaron Judge a blank check this offseason. The San Francisco Giants should write Aaron Judge a blank check this offseason.

"The San Francisco Giants should write Aaron Judge a blank check this offseason." - Cameron Salerno

Juan Soto recently rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals. We can safely assume that Judge's contract will be north of $30 million per year. He will most likely look for a longer-term deal wherever he signs.

Zaidi's message was loud and clear. The Giants had an underwhelming trade deadline but were also conservative and practical. The team has maintained its core and has a large enough payroll to make some valuable additions. If Aaron Judge joins Mookie Betts and Juan Soto in the National League West, it will undoubtedly be the most talented and exciting division in MLB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt