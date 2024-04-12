"It’s going to end at some point” – MLB Insider expresses concern as Astros find themselves at the bottom of the division after poor start

After making the postseason every year since the 2017 season, the Houston Astros have gotten off to a rather poor start. Heading into the weekend, they find themselves with a 4-10 record.

Injuries have been a big reason for their lackluster start, but it is not just all on the pitching rotation. The team has struggled to push runs across the board with runners on base.

Houston's slow start has raised some eyebrows around the league, including MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. He recently joined Foul Territory TV to discuss his concerns with this roster.

"My concern is their bullpen in front of Abreu, Pressly, and Hader. That is something they let go this offseason and I don't believe took seriously enough just what they were losing," - said Rosenthal.

While many have pointed to the team's long list of injured starting pitchers Rosenthal is concerned they do not have enough in the bullpen. Over the offseason, they lost Ryan Stanek, Phil Maton, and Hector Neris.

"The real problem is, right now, they have four starting pitchers on the injured list. It's Verlander, Framber Valdez, McCullers, and Garcia" - said Rosenthal.

Jose Urquidy is also another pitcher who is dealing with an injury. He has been sidelined since Spring Training, but is close to throwing a bullpen, per Houston Chronical's Matt Kawahara.

Rosenthal believes that Houston's run of dominance could be over. They are dealing with too much to start the season, and it could be a lot to try and come back from.

"I am concerned about the Astros. It's going to end at some point, this unbelievable run they've had, so yeah, there are some legitimate concerns" - said Rosenthal.

Houston has dug themselves a hole and it does not get any easier over the weekend when they take on the Texas Rangers. It could be a long season for the fans in Houston.

Injuries have rushed some Astros prospects

The onslaught of injuries that Houston Astros pitchers have faced has made them search for arms to complete their rotation. Recently they called up Blair Henley to debut against Texas, and it did not go well. He lasted 0.1 innings, giving up five runs on four hits while walking three batters.

Another Houston pitcher made his debut recently, which was Spencer Arighetti. He was tasked with keeping the red-hot Kansas City Royals bats quiet but failed. He finished his debut going three innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits while walking three batters.

