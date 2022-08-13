"It’s going to be pretty emotional" - Juan Soto braces himself for first Washington trip since blockbuster trade to Padres

Ever since Juan Soto completed his seismic trade to the San Diego Padres, one of the most anticipated fixtures has been his first Washington Nationals homecoming.

Thanks to MLB’s schedule-makers, the wait for Soto’s first face-off against his former team has been short. Ten days to be precise, and fans simply can’t wait. The Padres will be taking on the Nationals in a three-game set, starting tonight.

MLB @MLB Juan Soto returns to D.C. for the first time since joining the @Padres . Watch tonight at 7 pm ET, exclusively on @AppleTVPlus Juan Soto returns to D.C. for the first time since joining the @Padres. Watch tonight at 7 pm ET, exclusively on @AppleTVPlus. https://t.co/K9vYcnHSqJ

"Juan Soto returns to D.C. for the first time since joining the @Padres." - MLB

Seeing Soto donning a different uniform will definitely sting for the Nationals fans. However, his homecoming should be a matter of celebration.

We are talking about someone who has given supporters of the Nationals a world of memories. Soto was the driving force behind the franchise’s first-ever World Series triumph, and fans will never forget his contributions.

In a conversation with MLB insider AJ Cassavel, Soto shared his thoughts ahead of his much awaited homecoming.

“It’s going to be pretty emotional. I feel excited to go back and see those guys again… I’ve done everything for that team. Whatever I did, I was thinking of that team and the fans. If they appreciate it, I will always be glad. If they don’t, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Soto turned down a record-breaking 15-year extension to prolong his Nats tenure in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Following his Padres switch, he expressed his love and fondness for his time in Washington, and his gratitude for the supportive Nationals fanbase.

Juan José Soto Pacheco @JuanSoto25_ I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten. I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten.

Hopefully, fans will see it the same way and give him the standing ovation that he deserves. Similar to the reception Matt Carpenter got during his first at-bat against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Juan Soto will be key to Padres’ pursuit of third-straight win

On paper, it looks like one-way traffic. While the Padres are chasing the playoffs, the Nationals are focused on rebuilding.

San Diego is in second place in the NL West, but are a staggering 16 games behind the MLB’s current benchmark, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In stark contrast, the Nationals hold the worst major league record this year. Their 37-76 record won’t be inspiring any belief, but they have nicked the occasional win here and there.

They beat the Cubs 6-5 on Tuesday, and also upset the Mets 5-1 on trade deadline day. Could another shock result be on the horizon? Never say never.

Irrespective of the outcome, however, expect the focus of this series to remain on the 2022 Home Run Derby winner. Welcome home, Juan Soto!

