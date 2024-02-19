“It's going to be two walks, or two gappers" - Juan Soto affirms opponents' dilemma in facing Aaron Judge and Dominican slugger back-to-back

Juan Soto arrived in Tampa to join his new team the New York Yankees for Spring Training. He is expected to make his debut for the Yanks in their first game against the Detroit Tigers on February 24th.

The Yankees made their first big move soon after the offseason began by striking a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres to acquire Juan Soto, who has been one of the franchise's faces for years.

For the Padres, who reportedly aimed to lower their payroll, the deal seemed like a perfect fit. In exchange for Soto and Trent Grisham, they received veterans Michael King and Kyle Higashioka, along with three young arms as part of the package.

Soto has been dominating the NL for the past six seasons, winning three All-Star nods and four Silver Slugger awards. The former World Series Champion could be the key to ending the Yankees’ World Series drought.

In a recent interview with Yes Network, Soto shared his game plans for 2024, which include working alongside Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

“I think it's going to be two walks or it's going to be two gappers, but it's going to be fun. I think it's going to be great. Definitely,” said Soto. “If I'm hitting in front of him, I'm going to try to be as much as I can on the bases so he [Aaron Judge] can do his job and he can drop the hammer to the ball.”

Juan Soto will help New York in any way possible

Juan Soto expressed his willingness to learn from former AL MVP Judge and is prepared to offer his services in any way possible to support the team.

“Definitely. He's just a power guy. He's been doing this thing for a long time. I can pick it up, a couple of things,” said Soto.

“I definitely can help him out with anything that he needs. I don't think he needs much, but anything that he wants to know, I can help you out with, I'll be there for him.”

The Yankees will have Juan Soto at the plate for $31 million for the 2024 season. Whether the outfielder will deliver is yet to be seen.

