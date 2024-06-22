"It's gonna feel a little different in Anaheim" - Shohei Ohtani downplays 'strange' first game against Angels for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani faced off against his former team Los Angeles Angels for the first time on Friday. It was the two-time MVP's first MLB game against his former team since the record-breaking deal with the Dodgers in the offseason.

Although the Japanese two-way phenom faced his former team in spring training earlier this season, this was his first experience of facing his former teammates in a competitive game.

However, when asked about his experience of facing his former team for the first time, Ohtani said it was more of the same since the game was at Dodger Stadium. He stated that the game at his former stomping ground in Anaheim would be a much different proposition.

"We played at home today so not necessarily," Ohtani said on feeling strange about facing the Angels. "I'm sure it's gonna feel a little different when we play in Anaheim Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani smoked a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give his team the lead. It was his fourth home run in his last six games and six consecutive games with a run or more.

Shohei Ohtani talks about his former teammate Patrick Sandoval's injury

Shohei Ohtani's game against the Angels inevitably saw him square off against his former teammate and Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. The Japanese star was walked twice by Sandoval before the Angels ace left the game with an injury.

Ohtani wished for a quick recovery for his former teammate, acknowledging the Angels pitcher's ability from the mound.

“He really had good stuff against me,” Ohtani said. “Unfortunately he had some apparent injury. I hope he’s going to feel well and I hope he’s going to recover from whatever he’s feeling.”

Sandoval is scheduled for an MRI on Saturday after leaving the series opener due to forearm soreness.

"Really painful," Sandoval said. "Something I never really felt before."

Despite Ohtani stretching his purple patch with a National League-leading 22nd homer, the Dodgers suffered a frustrating extra-inning loss against the Angles in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Angels ended their 10-game losing streak against the divisional rivals and will hope for another remarkable performance in the second game of the series on Saturday.