"It's good to be back" - Olivia Dunne's stellar performance at Tiger vs Bucks garners thunderous applause

Olivia Dunne wowed the audience with her performance in a recent preseason gymnastics event that saw the LSU Tigers compete against the Ohio State Buckeyes. She showcased authority in the floor exercise event and carried that momentum into further events, including the pummel horse, parallel bars and rings.

Livvy shared her experience with fans on Instagram. They could see the athlete's perseverance and dedication to preparation and competition.

Olivia Dunne performing her routine in the preseason opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne and Co. are preparing for the forthcoming NCAA women's gymnastics tournament in April 2024 in Nashville, TN. The preseason friendly was played inside the LSU gym. We saw Dunne enter the arena and perform her landing-on-the-floor routine, which looked nearly impeccable.

Dunne is a college athlete turned celebrity with over 14 million subscribers combined on TikTok and Instagram. The hardworking gymnast balances her work and studies. Given the distractions around us, Dunne continues to amaze fans with her performances.

Expand Tweet

"LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne demonstrates her gymnastic skills in a video that goes viral" - CBalabol

This will be Dunne's last appearance at the NCAA championship, marking a four-year championship career. She first appeared in the 2021 season and came second in the SEC championship. She then finished fifth individually in 2022 and third in the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championship.

Olivia Dunne is a seasoned celebrity athlete pounding at the door of youth royalty

Dunne made a whopping $3.5 million last year just for the brand value that she carries with her name. She became the highest-earning female NCAA athlete in the history of collegiate sports. Dunne's contract is the second-most valued contract in the NCAA after Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

"Olivia Dunne is dating the MLB 2023 #1 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes" - DailyLoud

Dunne signed partnerships with American Eagle Outfitters, Body Armour and Motorola. She was also on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Elle Magazine. Dunne entered into a relationship with MLB prospect Paul Skenes, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2022 MLB draft. She hopes to start 2024 with a victory and a good senior year after a historic year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.