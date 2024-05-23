"It's gotta be a little daunting for the other side" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone knows the threat Juan Soto and Aaron Judge pose to their opponents

It's safe to say that the New York Yankees might have one of the most potent duos in the MLB in Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The Bronx Bombers tandem have been two of the top players in the league this season, racking up home run after home run and helping the club post a 35-17 record in the process.

"Aaron Judge gets the scoring started early for the @Yankees!" - @MLB

The New York Yankees pair has been incredible, despite the immense pressure placed onthem entering the new season.

After they acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres, fans and experts felt that both he and Aaron Judge would have to live up to the hype placed on them.

It's safe to say that Judge and Soto have not only handled the pressure but have thrived. As of Thursday, the combination has combined for a whopping 28 home runs with 76 RBIs and 72 runs scored.

This immense production is something New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has acknowledged from the perspective of their opponents.

"Aaron Boone on the duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto: "It's gotta be a little daunting for the other side... I'm certainly glad they're on our side." - @snyyankees

"It's gotta be a little daunting for the other side," Aaron Boone said when asked about the combo of Judge and Soto. "I'm certainly glad they're on our side," he continued, saying that it has been fun to watch the pair grow as players, teammates and friends this season.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are on pace to etch their names in New York Yankees history

It remains to be seen how far Soto and Judge can take the New York Yankees this season, but the duo is on pace to join an exclusive club. Soto and Judge are on pace to surpass 40 home runs this season, which would only be the third time in Yankees history that two teammates had accomplished this.

The only other duos to do it are Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, as well as Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. The fact that those four names are among the most famous in club history makes the 2024 potential outcome for Judge and Soto to end up being something truly special.

