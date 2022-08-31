“It’s not great. I’ve been fortunate to win a division every year I’ve played in the big leagues” - San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson discusses team’s struggles as playoff hopes dwindle

The 2022 San Francisco Giants season has been underwhelming for many fans and players. After winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2021, the team has underperformed and will be watching the playoffs from home as their playoff chances look bleak.

Outfielder Joc Pederson, who signed with the team in the offseason, will not be playing in the postseason for the first time in his career. The San Francisco Giants All-Star spoke on the team's struggles and how he has dealt with it.

Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs Joc Pederson captures the Giants ethos quite well, I think: "It's not great. It's not great. I've been fortunate to win a division every year I've played in the big leagues. So ... yeah." Joc Pederson captures the Giants ethos quite well, I think: "It's not great. It's not great. I've been fortunate to win a division every year I've played in the big leagues. So ... yeah."

"Joc Pederson captures the Giants ethos quite well, I think: 'It's not great. It's not great. I've been fortunate to win a division every year I've played in the big leagues. So ... yeah.'" - Andrew Baggarly

The Giants enter play on August 30th with a record of 61-66; 8.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot. There are many reasons why the season has not quite lived up to expectations. Here are three main reasons why:

#3. Starting Rotation Depth

In 2021, the Giants' starting pitching rotation was among the best in baseball. Led by ace Kevin Gausman and Anthony Desclafani, the starting rotation thrived and managed to stay healthy for much of the season.

Four out of the five Giants starting pitchers compiled an ERA of under 4, and all four were able to make at least 25 or more starts.

The team lost Kevin Gausman to MLB free agency this season, as he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays during the offseason.

The Giants then added top-of-the-line starter Carlos Rodon to make up for the loss, who has been excellent, posting a 3.03 ERA in 26 games started in 2022.

While Rodon has been a great addition, injuries within the rotation have taken their toll. Anthony Desclafani has been on the IL for much of the season after suffering an ankle injury that will cause him to miss four to five months.

Alex Wood has also underperformed, posting a 5.00 ERA. The team's ERA is 4.00, compared to 3.24 in 2021.

#2. Injuries

Injuries have also taken a toll on the team. Multiple contributors from last season have been injured in 2022. These include: LaMonte Wade Jr., Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt, and Tommy La Stella. These are four players who contributed greatly in 2021 that have had trouble staying on the field this season.

#1. San Francisco Giants Catcher Buster Posey Retiring

Perhaps the most important reason the 2022 San Francisco Giants season has been a disappointment is the loss of Buster Posey. Posey, who was the leader of the clubhouse for over a decade in San Francisco, announced his retirement following the 2021 season.

Losing an MLB player of this caliber will have a lingering effect that very well may still be lingering over the San Francisco Giants in 2022.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif