"It’s happened. Season back on" "Our saving grace is coming!" - New York Yankees fans ecstatic with team promoting top prospect Oswald Peraza in attempt to reignite World Series aspirations

The New York Yankees have officially called up shortstop Oswald Peraza to the MLB roster; the third rated prospect in the Yankees farm system. The move comes at the perfect time for the team, who have been struggling since the All-Star break. At this point, it is worth doing everything they can to try to improve the team for the upcoming postseason.
Peraza has been on a tremendous run recently, even hitting a home run in his final game in Triple-A. Now, he joins a struggling team with a chance to shine on the biggest stage of them all. If Oswald Peraza is as good as Yankees fans hope he is, the American League East leaders will be back to winning.
Joel Sherman was the first to report on this news. Since the call up happened on the same day roster size limitations were increased from 26 to 28 players, there is no corresponding roster move.
This was a no-lose situation for the New York Yankees, who needed to find a way to change things up.
Now that Oswald Peraza is being given his shot, fan aspirations are all the way back to where they once were.
Despite all the recent losses, this move has the Yankees fandom excited.
This is a lot of pressure to be putting on a young player, and we will likely find out quickly if he is up to the task.
This is a promotion that the New York Yankees fanbase has wanted to see for months now. The move finally being made was quite the relief.
Even if Oswald Peraza is unable to perform at a high level immediately, this MLB experience could be invaluable for his future.
Some were taken by surprise by this news, but were happy to hear it all the same.
With one month left in the regular season, there is no better time for the Yankees to heat up.
Opportunities like this don't come along often, so expect Oswald Peraza to take full advantage.
By calling up Peraza, the Yankees are showing they are still all in on this season.
Oswald Peraza brings renewed hope to the New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have the second-best record in the AL, behind only the Houston Astros. They have not looked like the second-best team in the AL in recent weeks.
With time running out in the regular season, Peraza might be the last chance the Yankees have to improve. With his promotion, there is an energy around the team that has not been felt in months.