Mere weeks after being named World Series MVP, Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Pena is already back to work, though not in his usual position. Today he traded in his uniform for a Raising Canes shirt to work the drive-thru. This is part of a promotion that the restaurant was running, and based on the crowd gathered, it is working.

Pena had a tall task in his first season in the MLB, replacing the great Carlos Correa at shortstop in Houston. After a phenomenal season that included a Gold Glove award and a World Series win, he exceeded all expectations. Jeremy Pena is poised to be a core player for the Houston Astros for the foreseeable future, and fans have truly embraced him.

Jomboy Media posted a video of Pena handing out food, as well as the crowd that was watching him, to Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar https://t.co/SSPXel22Zi

The Astros' recent run of incredible success has earned them the disdain of fans around the league. It is hard to cheer for a team that always seems to win, unless it is their team, of course. Despite this, Jeremy Pena has won the admiration of fans who despise the Houston Astros. Seeing a young player with a good attitude succeed transcends team-based loyalty.

Kevin Rozell @Zellyanks twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar https://t.co/SSPXel22Zi It’s hard to not like Jeremy Peña. Even if he’s an Astro It’s hard to not like Jeremy Peña. Even if he’s an Astro😤 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

depressed phillies fan @lucasmangold13 @JomboyMedia i’m a phillies fan and man it’s great to see a young player doing so much for his community. respect the hell outta this guy @JomboyMedia i’m a phillies fan and man it’s great to see a young player doing so much for his community. respect the hell outta this guy

Cameron Rivers @camrivers42 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar https://t.co/SSPXel22Zi Not an Astros fan just a Pena fan Not an Astros fan just a Pena fan 😎 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Jeremy Pena's 2022 will likely go down as one of the best starts to a career in recent MLB history. Not only was able to fill incredibly large shoes, he elevated his game at the championship level. While he will likely lose out on Rookie of the Year honors to Julio Rodriguez, Pena had a 2022 to remember.

Brendan Q @BrendanQ_1999 twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar https://t.co/SSPXel22Zi Wow! Can he come to the Yankees, please? Wow! Can he come to the Yankees, please? 😁 twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Sophia @d10_sophia Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar https://t.co/SSPXel22Zi ok but fr is there a way to teleport to Houston at this moment? asking for a friend twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… ok but fr is there a way to teleport to Houston at this moment? asking for a friend twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

stephen @sbwalker62 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar Jeremy Peña has people going insane over Raising Canes. Dude is a rockstar https://t.co/SSPXel22Zi When the world series MVP needs to do brand deals because he makes less than the mascot twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… When the world series MVP needs to do brand deals because he makes less than the mascot twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

While Pena might have been the attraction for this event, Raising Canes might be the star. Fans were raving about the food being handed out almost as much as they were praising the one handing it out. This part isn't sponsored, it's just appreciation for some good food.

Justin Penik @JustinPenik @JomboyMedia I scream like that anytime I get canes too @JomboyMedia I scream like that anytime I get canes too

After only one season in the big leagues, Pena is already well on his way to being the face of the Houston Astros.

Jeremy Pena is the latest example of the Houston Astros incredible player development

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

The Astros won the 2022 World Series largely off the backs of players that came up through the organization. Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker have only ever played for the Astros. This level of talent recognition and development is second to none.

Astros fans desperately hope that Jeremy Pena will join that group and be with the team for years to come.

