"It's hard right now" - Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admits team is 'frustrated' after 14 losses in last 16 games

The Carlos Mendoza-managed New York Mets are having a hard time on the field in the ongoing 2025 MLB regular season. The Mets have suffered 14 losses in their last 16 games and they have also blown the lead on 11 occasions, with their biggest being a six-run lead.
While fans have voiced their disappointment and frustration with the team's recent performances, manager Carlos Mendoza has admitted that the team is 'frustrated' too.
In a statement published on MLB.com, Mendoza opened up on the team's poor form.
“Right now, the bullpen is kind of feeling it,” Mendoza said. “We’ve got to get the pieces back together and continue to keep going, because we’ve got no choice. Those are the guys, and we believe in them. I know it’s hard right now, and they’re frustrated. But our job is to continue to help them.”
In their most recent game in the 2025 regular season, New York faced the Seattle Mariners on August 15th. This game in question took place at Citi Field, and the Mets ended up losing 11-9.
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor also commented about his team's poor form
Apart from Carlos Mendoza, New York's star player Francisco Lindor also spoke about the difficult form his team has been going through of late. Lindor's comments about the Mets were also published on MLB.com, in which the shortstop issued a warning.
Lindor, in his statement, mentioned that it's important for his team to climb the mountain. The 21-year-old also added that if his team does not improve and push themselves, then the mountain would be difficult to climb.
“You’ve got to climb the mountain,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said, sharing his teammates’ confusion about the issues facing them. “Right now, we’re in a very steep part of it. If we don’t get ourselves together and we don’t push ourselves to be better day in and day out, the mountain is going to be tough to climb.”
Overall, the 2025 season has been pretty average for Francisco Lindor. As of this writing, the popular shortstop has 486 at-bats with an average of .253. He also has 82 runs, 24 home runs, and 69 RBIs to his name.