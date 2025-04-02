"It's hard to stop being myself" - Kike Hernandez reveals how he turns off his clown act for game-time focus

Kike Hernandez has had an amazing start to his 2025 MLB campaign with the Dodgers. The 33-year-old Puerto Rican featured in the Tokyo Series against the Cubs and then in game 1 of a three-game series against the Braves on Monday. He has already crushed two home runs, registered four RBIs, with a .167 batting average and .821 OPS.

Ad

On Tuesday, video creator 'Bat Boys Baseball' linked up with Hernandez ahead of the game against Atlanta. He asked Kike about his pregame routine ahead of gameday action and whether he incorporated something new in it. Hernandez replied:

"Pregame meditation. I do a little mental imagery that my mental performance coach prepares for me and it's kinda what I use to like cut my clowness and get into game mode. Cause it's hard sometimes to stop being myself."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Next, Kike Hernandez delivered the exact timeline when he incorporated this pregame ritual in his career. He added:

"I did it halfway through the 2023 season. I was having a really hard time in Boston both offensively and defensively and I needed something to slow down my brain and I started working with him. I liked it, felt like it helped carried on to last year and then I'm gonna keep using him this year."

Ad

Take a look at the video here:

Ad

Kike is a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers and played an integral role in the franchise's eighth Fall Classic title last year. He finished the 2024 season with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, .229 batting average, and .654 OPS. His startling performances in both departments of the game during the playoffs helped the team see off some important wins.

Kike Hernandez is a certified Bad Bunny fan

In the same interview, Kike Hernandez showcased his love and appreciation for Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and reflected on his favorite albums by the rapper. Kike said:

Ad

"YHLQMDLG got me through COVID. Un Verano Sin Ti was unbelievable. Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana was epic. He keeps topping himself off which is unbelievable, hats off to him... I feel I can say that about every single one of em is my favorite."

Dodgers will play two more games against the Braves to close the series on Wednesday before travelling to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park, starting Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback