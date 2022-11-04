The New York Yankees are facing the daunting possibility of Aaron Judge leaving the team, and manager Aaron Boone is desperate to keep him. Judge is coming off one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history, which included setting the single-season home run record for the American League. With Judge being an unrestricted free agent, he will certainly have his pick of teams.

Much like Yankees fans, the team knows how important it is to retain Judge's services. Aaron Judge's incredible season made up for many of the offensive deficiencies the team faced in 2022. Were he not on the team putting up absurd numbers, they may not have been able to win the division.

The comments from Aaron Boone were posted via Twitter by Max Goodman.

Max Goodman @MaxTGoodman



"I don't think you're going to see a season like he just had from anyone for a long, long time ... I hope it doesn't come to that [Judge leaving in FA]. It's hard to think anyone can replace Aaron Judge." - Aaron Boone

"I don't think you're going to see a season like he just had from anyone for a long, long time ... I hope it doesn't come to that [Judge leaving in FA]. It's hard to think anyone can replace Aaron Judge" - Aaron Boone

The Yankees won 99 games in 2022, and Aaron Boone understands how much of that is thanks to Judge. Judge's value to the team even goes beyond his incredible on-field performance. Many Yankees players have stated that they look to Judge as a leader in the clubhouse.

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes was even able to confidently say that Judge would be the captain of the team in 2023. The vote of support from Cortes was posted to Twitter via SNY Yankees.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Nestor Cortes thinks Aaron Judge will be the Yankees' next captain if he comes back next year:



"We follow everything he does. He leads by example... he's a great baseball player but he's a better human." - Nestor Cortes

"We follow everything he does. He leads by example... he's a great baseball player but he's a better human" - Nestor Cortes

What Judge brings to the table goes far beyond what the statistics are able to show, and Aaron Boone knows it.

Aaron Judge's decision will have a huge impact on the New York Yankees season in 2023

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

If Judge leaves the New York Yankees, the power dynamic in the American League East will be wildly different. The New York Yankees would almost certainly not be favorites to win the division crown. However, until he makes that decision, fans and legends alike are attempting to persuade him to stay.

Derek Jeter even recently weighed in on the upcoming free agent in this video posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jeter talking about Aaron Judge’s free agency Jeter talking about Aaron Judge’s free agency https://t.co/PCYJXoGpiV

"You make the choice that you think is best for you" - Derek Jeter

This video of Aaron Judge blasting dingers on YouTube should go a long way to helping the Yankees pay whatever the price is to keep him.

The New York Yankees and their fans would love to keep Aaron Judge for the long-term, and Aaron Boone clearly agrees. With so much support within the organization, the only choice left seems like it will be made by Judge himself.

