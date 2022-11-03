Justin Verlander has had a storied career. The nine-time All-Star started off in 2005 with the Detroit Tigers and the long list of accomplishments and accolades on his resume will one day get him inducted into Cooperstown.

In a press conference just before Game 4 of the World Series in Philadelphia, Justin Verlander was asked about the possible prospect of retirement.

The 39-year-old promptly replied that for now, he is trying to put the prospect of retiring on the side and focus on delivering a championship for the Houston Astros.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 @JustinVerlander says it’s premature for him to think about the fact game 5 could be his last start in an Astros uniform but he did say: “It’s been a helluva ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t.” .@JustinVerlander says it’s premature for him to think about the fact game 5 could be his last start in an Astros uniform but he did say: “It’s been a helluva ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t.” https://t.co/CGrLfYdV8q

If, and when, Verlander decides to retire after this season, Game 5 of the World Series could be the last start for the future Hall of Famer in front of a raucous Philadelphia crowd before he hangs up his glove.

Justin Verlander's bane of existence

Justin Verlander's career comprises of a World Series title, an AL MVP award, nine All-Star team selections, two Cy Young Awards, a pitching Triple Crown, three no-hitters, but so far, he has no World Series victories as a starter.

In eight Fall Classic starts, Verlander has a 0-6 record with a 6.07 ERA with 32 runs given up across 43 innings. Verlander also posted a -33.8% cWPA or the Championship Win Probability Added by a Pitcher (the only negative cWPA he has in the postseason are in Fall Classics).

With the Houston Astros ace and legend starting Game 5 of the World Series, it would be interesting to see if he can finally erase off the curse of his long and storied career and finally convert a World Series start into a victory.

