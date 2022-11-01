Phillies Game Today Live | World Series Game 3 TV and Radio Listings 

After inclement weather postponed Game 3 of the World Series last night, the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will now play Tuesday night at 8:03 pm ET. The shift in the schedule means that the teams will play three games in a row, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to Houston on Saturday if necessary.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be played Tuesday night here in Philadelphia. Game 4 will be Wednesday, Game 5 Thursday and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. The off-day, now Friday, will remain. Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be played Tuesday night here in Philadelphia. Game 4 will be Wednesday, Game 5 Thursday and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. The off-day, now Friday, will remain.

While Game 3 has been moved, fans of the Phillies and Astros will still be able to watch all the action on FOX with the opening pitch set for 8:03 pm ET. FOX will be broadcasting every game of the World Series at 8:03 pm ET.

The game will be available on ESPN Radio, with play-by-play commentators Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney providing commentary on 97.3 ESPN Radio (South Jersey) throughout the World Series.

Tommy Ewing @tvtommy #WorldSeries #dshulman_espn World Series video on FOX, audio from ESPN radio, because Dan Shulman and his crew are the best in the business. #espnradio World Series video on FOX, audio from ESPN radio, because Dan Shulman and his crew are the best in the business. #espnradio #WorldSeries #dshulman_espn

Who will start Game 3 for the Phillies and the Astros?

Since the game last night was postponed, both teams had to reassess their pitching strategy heading into tonight's game. While Houston is set to roll out Lance McCullers Jr., who was slated to start last night, the situation for the Phillies is more complicated.

While Noah Syndergaard was supposed to start the game last night, an additional day of rest might mean that Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson might run with a different starter. If they change their starter, odds are it will be Ranger Suarez taking to the mound to replace Syndergaard.

The delay may help the Phillies' rotation in more than one way. Had the game been played last night, Syndergaard would have started the first three innings before giving way to the bullpen. Philadelphia should now be able to use Suarez in Game 3 and bump Aaron Nola up one day to start Game 4.

