Texas Senator Ted Cruz made the trip to watch game four of the ALCS and New York Yankees fans did not go easy on him. Cruz is a Houston Astros fan and was wearing their gear throughout the game. Unsurprisingly, this did not endear him to the Yankee faithful. Politicians are, of course, no strangers to criticism, even the criticism that angry and disappointed sports fans can come up with.

If the Yankees were not on the verge of being swept, the reaction may not have been this visceral. However, politics and sports are two things people muster the most passion for. Combining the two will almost always lead to an extreme reaction one way or the other.

Hunter Walker provided a video of the crowd's reaction as Ted Cruz left his seat.

Hunter Walker @hunterw [email protected] got one fan and a lot of boos while leaving a tied game in the top of the sixth inning. [email protected] got one fan and a lot of boos while leaving a tied game in the top of the sixth inning. https://t.co/opzT24tCIl

It is important to note that the caption on the tweet from Hunter Walker is incorrect and Ted Cruz did not leave the game early. Being a fan of the visiting team, especially in the playoffs, can lead to some light-hearted taunts and jabs. Being one of the most recognizable politicians in the country escalates the situation.

The reaction to the incident on Twitter speaks to how passionate fans can be. Reactions from other teams' fans around the MLB made it feel like this could have happened at any stadium.

Ted Cruz seemed to be largely unaffected by the jeers from the crowd, smiling and waving the whole time. He and the Houston Astros did get the last laugh after the game, given they won the series in four games. New York Yankees fans likely would have let him hear it even more had they won the game.

bellefontain @bellefountain @hunterw @tedcruz Waving like he’s being praised instead of booed at @hunterw @tedcruz Waving like he’s being praised instead of booed at 😂

Ted Cruz even commented on the moment himself, and he had a pretty good response.

Aaron Rupar @atrupar "My only answer to that is scoreboard" -- Ted Cruz on getting jeered at the Yankees game "My only answer to that is scoreboard" -- Ted Cruz on getting jeered at the Yankees game https://t.co/zntUC6OhpT

Watching a playoff game at Yankee Stadium is an extremely memorable experience, and passionate New York Yankees fans are a big part of that.

Ted Cruz got to see his Astros defeat the New York Yankees in the ALCS

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

The New York Yankees are one of the largest and most popular franchises in all professional sports. If given the opportunity, there aren't many who would turn down watching their team play at Yankee Stadium, even if they are famously cheering for the visiting team.

Cruz was able to watch his team win the ALCS in hostile territory at Yankee Stadium. Watching your team win is the best thing in sports, even when having to deal with opposing fans taunts.

