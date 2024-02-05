"It's inspirational to watch him strike out everybody" - Adam Ottavino excited to watch more of Edwin Diaz following Mets return

Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the finest closers in Major League Baseball. Diaz put pen to paper on a lucrative five-year $102 million deal in 2022, making him the highest-paid relief pitcher in the league’s history.

The New York Mets have been heavily dependent on the 29-year-old veteran to win games. One player who knows Diaz all too well is Adam Ottavino.

Adam Ottavino inked a new Mets deal earlier this offseason. Ottavino has been a part of the Mets bullpen since 2022 but chose to explore the free agency market this offseason. However, the player will be returning to the Queens, having signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, Ottavino commented on how excited he is to share bullpen duties with Diaz again. He is excited to watch a star player like Diaz go on a strikeout spree.

“He’s not just a good player, he’s the best at his job, the best at the position," Ottavino said. "So anytime you’re replacing, whatever the last roster spot in the bullpen is like a guy who’s pretty good with somebody who’s the best. I mean, that’s surely, a pretty big upgrade, and on top of that, he just keeps it really loose."

“Honestly, it’s very entertaining to watch him pitch. It’s inspirational to watch him strike out everybody. So, I don’t know, I’m just excited. I only played with them the one year he was healthy. It’s probably the best season I’ve ever witnessed. And I’m looking forward to watching more of that,” he added.

Mets will depend heavily on Edwin Diaz to win games in 2024

The New York Mets haven’t made any blockbuster deals this off-season. The bullpen is largely the same, and the club will heavily depend on Edwin Diaz in 2024.

Edwin Diaz had his standout season with the Mets in 2022, which was his third year with the club. The closer made 32 saves and 119 strikeouts that year.

However, he missed the entirety of 2023 after picking up a knee injury during the World Baseball Classic. The Mets went on to have a disastrous season, missing the postseason by quite some distance.

The Mets won't have lofty expectations, but they should be able to fight for a postseason spot. To achieve that aim, Diaz must fully recover and return to his pre-injury form.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.