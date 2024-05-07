"It's just absolutely insane what this guy can do on a baseball field" - Max Muncy in awe of Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani amid torrid start to year

Shohei Ohtani has been tremendous so far in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time MVP Award winner appears to be on track to win the third of his career if he can remain healthy and continue to perform at this level.

"Shohei Ohtani is on-pace for 11.8 fWAR this season as a DH only #LetsGoDodgers" - @MLBNow

So far this year, Shohei Ohtani has continued to prove why he is considered to be one of the best players in the league. Through 36 games this season, the Japanese superstar has posted an MLB-leading .370 batting average with 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, 9 stolen bases, and an impressive 1.139 OPS.

His accomplishments on the field have not only impressed fans and analysts but his own teammate Max Muncy. The All-Star second base has played with a number of elite players such as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, but Ohtani might be the most impressive of those he has ever lined up next to.

"It's just absolutely insane what this guy can do on a baseball field," Max Muncy shared on a recent episode of Foul Territory. "It's like every at-bat he is doing something that I've never seen before," Muncy continued, praising even how impressive his outs are.

"It's just absolutely insane what this guy can do on a baseball field" @maxmuncy9 talks playing with Shohei Ohtani, who clubbed his 11th home run last night for the @Dodgers" - @FoulTerritoryTV

The fact that is is Max Muncy who is praising Ohtani so intently is even more impressive as Muncy himself is no slouch. A two-time All-Star and World Series, Muncy has enjoyed a successful MLB career, hitting 188 home runs over his 9 seasons. Yet, even the slugger remains in awe of his Dodgers teammate.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to prove why they are one of the deadliest lineups in baseball

Although Ohtani appears on track to win the third MVP Award of his career, the Los Angeles Dodgers as a team has been must-watch baseball. Thanks to a star-studded lineup that features the likes of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, and Max Muncy, the Dodgers sit atop the league in several categories.

As of Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers sit 2nd in the MLB in home runs (51), 1st in team RBIs (197), 1st in team batting average (.273), and 1st in OPS (.812). Given their action-packed offseason, the Dodgers have more than lived up to the hype around them entering the year.

