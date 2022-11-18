The league believes the New York Yankees and the New York Mets colluded with each other in regards to Aaron Judge's free agency. An article published by SNY Network stated that the team is reluctant to get into a bidding war with the Yankees.

The statement caught the eye of the Players Association, who asked the Commissioner's Office to investigate the matter. They want to know if improper communication is what led to the New York Mets' statement.

In the most recent version of the CBA, it's prohibited to share information on a player's contract. This was put in place to help protect the player's market in free agency. Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen will be requested by the league to provide records of any conversations the two owners had.

New York Yankees and New York Mets fans can't believe people are blowing this up. They think their teams are part of a massive witch hunt.

"Bro whatever. It's just MLBPA getting mad," one fan explained.

"Sensationalism at its finest. Let the lawyers' fun begin," said another.

Matt @Ma_tt_1 @Ken_Rosenthal The world hates the Yankees lmao @Ken_Rosenthal The world hates the Yankees lmao

Metsnewsrumors @metsnewsrumors @Ken_Rosenthal They can investigate this but not the clear sticky stuff on Joe Musgrove’s ear during the PLAYOFFS. @Ken_Rosenthal They can investigate this but not the clear sticky stuff on Joe Musgrove’s ear during the PLAYOFFS.

Fans think this is just smoke in the wind. They don't seem too worried about the situation.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't seem to be all that worried about the situation either.

"Absolutely confident the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the (CBA) agreement." said Rob Manfred.

David Lennon @DPLennon Rob Manfred said #MLB has started investigating claims of collusion between #Yankees and #Mets on Judge, but he's "absolutely confident the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the (CBA) agreement." Rob Manfred said #MLB has started investigating claims of collusion between #Yankees and #Mets on Judge, but he's "absolutely confident the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the (CBA) agreement."

The union could file a grievance over this, and if they do, an arbitrator will review the case. On top of this, the union would have to prove that Aaron Judge was harmed by the discussions.

If the league does find that the New York Yankees and the New York Mets colluded, Aaron Judge will get a huge payday.

Do the New York Yankees win the Aaron Judge sweepstakes now that the New York Mets are reluctant to get into a bidding war?

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game 3

The New York Yankees have made it clear that re-signing Aaron Judge is their top priority. After re-signing Anthony Rizzo on Tuesday, the team can now focus on Judge.

Many around the league are preparing for the superstar to receive a contract that tops the likes of Mike Trout's $35.5 AAV. The Yankees are in the best position to pay for that.

The Yankees don't want to go into 2023 without Judge and they'll make it difficult for him to sign elsewhere.

Poll : 0 votes