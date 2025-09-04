“It’s just ridiculous” - Devin Williams opens up about costly blunder and first career ejection in Yankees' 8-7 loss vs. Astros

New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams was ejected for the first time in his career on Wednesday in the 8-7 loss against the Houston Astros. The ejection followed his late-inning collapse and costly blunder.With the scores tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Astros mounted a rally against Williams. He issued a bases-loaded walk to Taylor Trammell, handing Houston a 5-4 lead. Williams wasn't quite happy with home plate umpire Brian Walsh's calls behind the plate. So when he was going out, he gave an earful to Walsh, who was quick to remove Williams from the game.It prompted Yankees manager Aaron Boone to come out to say his piece to Walsh, and the home plate umpire ejected him as well.Williams shared his thoughts about his first career ejection and said that the home plate umpire did a terrible ball calling balls and strikes. When asked if the strike zone was inconsistent in the eighth inning, Williams said:&quot;I mean, I already looked at it. He definitely missed four, which is what I told him, and he threw me out for it.&quot;Devin Williams went on the break down the eighth inning and how the calls turned to be the reason for his late-inning meltdown.&quot;Yeah, I mean, when you're making good pitches - which I was - and not getting those calls, it really changes the course of an at-bat,&quot; Williams added. &quot;You know, obviously, Correa hit the double, so I kind of had my back against the wall right away. I made some really good pitches to Sánchez, which he missed two of in that at-bat.&quot;But yeah, I competed, but you know, I don't know. It's just ridiculous to have the inning that I had, and then for us to - Jazz got the bat taken out of his hands on a pitch that was a lot further from the zone than the pitches I was making.&quot;Devin Williams cost Yankees yet another gameDevin Williams has repeatedly stumbled when a game’s outcome is on the line. Aaron Boone trusted Williams to protect the tie game in the bottom of the eighth inning. But Williams proved to be costly again, giving up four earned runs for just two outs before being taken out of the game.It was one of many such occasions where his presence didn't go as expected this season. Another example came during a 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Astros, when he faltered in the 10th inning, allowing a go-ahead single, followed by a two-run homer.In early April, Williams had surrendered a four-run lead in a 10-8 loss to the Rays. Despite entering the game with a slip, the Yankees lost their advantage.Devin Williams is in the midst of his worst MLB season, posting a 3-6 record with a 5.60 ERA.