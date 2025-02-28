"It's not just rookies wanting to soak up Juan Soto's knowledge" - Mets insider names veterans eager to learn from $765,000,000 superstar teammate

Juan Soto established himself as arguably the best pure hitter in the game over his seven-year major league career, which allowed him to secure a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets during this offseason. Soto has not yet reached his peak as a player. Therefore, he still has plenty of room to get even better, as he is just 26 years old.

Ad

MLB insider Anthony DiComo has reported that it becomes a spectacle for the New York Mets players and staff whenever Juan Soto steps into a hitting cage or takes batting practice. He says that it's not just the minor league prospects or rookies that queue up behind the lefty slugger for tips, but even veteran All-Stars like Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte also want to learn from him.

Anthony DiComo is the beat writer covering the New York Mets for MLB.com. He shed light upon batting practice sessions of the five-time Silver Slugger Award winner at the Mets spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on MLB Hot Stove this Friday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When he's around the batting cage, it's a little bit of an event," DiComo said. "They must have 70 players in the camp, and it's not just the rookies, the younger guys who are gravitating and want to soak up Juan Soto's knowledge; it's Lindor, it's Starling Marte, it's Pete Alonso.

"These older veteran players who've had a lot of success in the league are still looking at Soto and saying, "Wait, I should learn something from this guy, too.""

Ad

Soto is a four-time All-Star and has won a Home Run Derby as well as a batting title in his career so far.

"I like the idea of Pete Alonso potentially hitting behind Juan Soto": Mets manager Carlos Mendoza

Juan Soto with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (Image Source: IMAGN)

The New York Mets have compiled an imposing batting lineup for the 2025 campaign containing Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, among others. Nevertheless, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has to figure out the right order for their three foremost hitters to best support the entire lineup.

Ad

"I like the idea of Pete potentially hitting behind Soto. There’s a lot to like—the power, what Pete brings to the lineup," Mendoza said. "And it’s not just Pete; we have other guys who could slot in behind Soto. The good thing is we have plenty of options and different ways to approach it, whether it’s Pete or another player."

The New York Mets were the surprise runners-up for the National League pennant in the first season under Mendoza. They managed to seal a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season before eventually losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Championship Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback