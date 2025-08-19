"It's not just about talent" - Reds insider prays Elly De La Cruz avoids fate of Josh Hamilton, Eric Davis

For Athletics' Reds writer C. Trent Rosecrans, watching Elly De La Cruz is both thrilling and a little nerve-wracking. The Reds insider admitted that while De La Cruz has all the talent in the world, history has shown that talent alone doesn't guarantee greatness.

To substantiate his claim, Rosecrans invoked the careers of Josh Hamilton and Eric Davis as reminders of what can go wrong. Hamilton, once one of MLB's most gifted outfielders, saw his career derailed by off-field struggles, while Davis' prime years were cut short by injuries and illness.

Rosecrans shared his concern about Elly De La Cruz during his appearance on "Mayor's Office with Sean Casey" on Tuesday.

“And so, like, you talk about the Josh Hamilton, Eric Davis," Rosecrans said (timestamp 31:32). "This game, you know, it's not just about talent. It's about luck, it's about opportunity, it's about preparation, it's about so many different things, recovery. You know, that you can be a talent like Elly De La Cruz, you can expect things like Elly De La Cruz, but you just never know."

The Reds writer made his point clear by stressing both the disappointment fans felt with Hamilton and Davis' shortened careers.

"As fans we were robbed of careers of Josh Hamilton and Eric Davis. And so, like, I hope and pray that we get to see Elly De La Cruz be everything we think he can be."

Unlike Davis and Hamilton, Elly De La Cruz is a shortstop. A two-time All-Star, De La Cruz is the latest addition to the exclusive 20-homer, 50-stolen bases club. Many believe that the 23-year-old has all the potential to be the future of the league.

Reds insider recalls the first time he saw Josh Hamilton

Josh Hamilton, the No. 1 in the 1999 MLB draft, was the AL MVP and ALCS MVP in 2010 with the Rangers, who inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2019. Unfortunately, drug abuse and controversies related to physical assault cut short his career.

Athletics' Reds writer C. Trent Rosecrans still remembers the first time he saw and met Hamilton. He shared it on "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey."

"It was the day before spring training started in '07, and I was at the complex," Rosecrans said [Timestamp 31:11]. "I had gone just to kind of say hi to some people, and I turn the corner and run almost literally into Josh coming off, um, into the clubhouse. And I go, 'Oh my god, if God designed an outfielder, that's it.'"

Hamilton only played the 2007 season with the Reds before joining the Rangers, with whom he achieved his best success. He also had a two-year stint with the Los Angeles Angels before finishing his career with the Rangers in 2015.

