"It’s the kick in the butt we needed" - Corey Seager reveals how the Rangers are fired up to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers did not have the season that they had hoped for in 2024. Coming off their first World Series title in 2023, they struggled to get anything going last year.

It was tough to keep the roster healthy with key players like Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Josh Jung hitting the IL. Other players, like Adolis Garcia, fell backward offensively.

The club is looking to put the 2024 season to rest and get out in front of the 2025 season. Seager joined the crew at Foul Territory, discussing his excitement for the new opportunity.

"It's the kick in the butt we needed to get fired back up again," said Seager.

It is tough to come out and perform at your best when you have a target painted on your back. There have been just 14 teams in the history of the league to win consecutive World Series titles.

"It's just hard to win in general, right? So, to be able to win it once is amazing and to fall short again is just a failure year," he added.

The Rangers will now come into the new season with less attention. All that attention has gone to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and rightfully so, with what they accomplished last year.

Rangers slugger Corey Seager is looking to stay healthy in 2025

Texas Rangers - Corey Seager (Photo via IMAGN)

Last year was a bit of a rollercoaster for Corey Seager. He had sports hernia surgery in January only to have it again in September, cutting his season short.

One of the reasons that he cut his season short to have a second surgery was to be ready for spring training. He has come into camp fully healthy and ready to make up for lost time.

"You don't want to miss time, but it was the right thing to do it in September and have a healthy offseason. It has been a couple of years where I have kind of wanted to get my body to where it was in the spring, so it was nice to come in full strength" said Seager.

So far, he has appeared in 11 games, trying to get into the swing of things again. He is on-pace to have about 50 at-bats before the regular season rolls along. He will be a player fans will want to keep an eye on.

