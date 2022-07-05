"It's over for the league","Sorry Rumble Ponies but we need Mad Max" - New York Mets fans build hype around the return of ace Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer is scheduled to make his long awaited return today against the Cincinnati Reds. The ace hurler last pitched on May 18 and was sidelined with a left oblique strain.

It has been 47 days since Scherzer took the mound and not to understate things, he is missed by New York Mets fans. Scherzer missed around seven starts during his time on the shelf, but he'll be able to quash that streak now.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner owns a 5-1 record through eight starts this year. He has fanned out 59 batters and carries a 2.54 ERA. Max Scherzer recently pitched for the Mets' Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He made two starts for the team and in his final start, threw 80 pitches in 4 1/3 innings.

Scherzer will land in a comfortable position as the Mets are in complete control of their division at 50-30. Manager Buck Showalter has the privilege to see if Scherzer pitches a set number of innings or to let him go as much as he wants.

Max Scherzer will face off against rookie lefty Nick Lodolo. The young huler has a 1-2 record through three starts and a 5.52 ERA.

New York Mets fans gush over Max Scherzer's return and the prospect of Jacob deGrom's comeback

It's comeback season for the aces of the Big Apple. Scherzer's return has been set and deGrom has already pitched in his first rehab assignment.

DeGrom only threw 24 pitches in his appearance for Class A St. Lucie, but it looks like he's good to go.

Tyler @WardyNYM @Mets IM BOUTTA SCREAM SO MF LOUDDDDD @Mets IM BOUTTA SCREAM SO MF LOUDDDDD

The New York Mets stalwart hasn't pitched in almost a calendar year. He suffered one injury setback after the other. He did play in spring training, but it caused a stress reaction in his right scapula.

The Mets have been impressive in the absence of the two aces. They have managed to compile a 25-16 record even without Max Scherzer.

With Mad Max at the helm, it will surely provide them with more firepower on the mound and have comfortable victories. After all, the Mets have been well-documented as one of the teams who likes come-from-behind victories this year.

What the Mets have accomplished despite the injury to their starters is impressive. Scherzer, deGrom, Tylor Megill, and Chris Bassitt have all missed time, but the likes of Taijuan Walker and David Peterson have stepped up.

If the Mets' pitching staff can continue this immaculate form heading into October, we might see them not only win the division, but the National League as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far