"It's like going to a Red Sox game. You buy the ticket for the emotion" - MLB veteran Rich Hill on coaching son in Little League from home 

MLB veteran pitcher Rich Hill is a free agent. The 44-year-old failed to find any suitors this past offseason. With no MLB action for Hill so far in this campaign, he is enjoying fatherhood by spending more time training his son Brice in Little League.

Hill expressed his desire to keep pitching in the big leagues, but so far, with no potential suitors, he is enjoying time at home with his son Brice. On training his son in Little League, Hill said:

"It's like going to a Red Sox game. You buy the ticket for the emotion. You experience the feeling. So, I have got the ticket, and now I get to see his emotions, so it's great."

The veteran pitcher played college baseball with the Michigan Wolverines. He was selected three times in the MLB draft before finally signing a deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2002. He made his major league debut at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins on June 15, 2005, where he pitched for one inning and gave up two runs on three hits.

Hill spent 19 years in the big leagues and played with 13 different ballclubs during that time. He was placed on waivers by the San Diego Padres in September 2023, soon after which he became a free agent and went unsigned this past offseason. Hill has a 90-73 overall record, a 4.01 ERA and 1,423 strikeouts to his name so far in his MLB career.

Rich Hill married his long-time girlfriend, Caitlin McClellan, on November 11, 2007. The duo has two sons named Brice and Brooks, but unfortunately, their younger son Brooks passed away due to congenital nephrotic syndrome in February 2014, aged two months.

Hill has been vocal about the struggles that their family had to go through, including losing a son to a neurotic ailment. He has since pledged to spread awareness about the same while sharing heartfelt moments with his son Brice and wife Caitlin.

Rich Hill previously expressed his wish to pitch in 2024

After hitting free agency, Rich Hill voiced his desire to pitch in the 2024 MLB season:

"I have a pretty good gauge and a monitor on my body. And I think half a season is much more palatable than a full season," Hill said via The San Diego Union-Tribune.

He further added:

"I’ve been fortunate enough to play this game for a long time and have a kind of position to be in that I’ve worked for and worked hard to be in and feel fortunate to be able to see that come to fruition, even through injuries and everything."

What the future holds in store for Rich Hill remains to be seen, but for now, the veteran pitcher is just having fun training his son Brice in the Little League.

