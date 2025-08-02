  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “It's like a Little League game” - Yankees voices Paul O’Neill and Michael Kay brutally labels 13-12 loss as “bad dream” after Jose Caballero’s error

“It's like a Little League game” - Yankees voices Paul O’Neill and Michael Kay brutally labels 13-12 loss as “bad dream” after Jose Caballero’s error

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 02, 2025 05:25 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
Yankees voices Paul O’Neill and Michael Kay brutally labels 13-12 loss as “bad dream” after Jose Caballero’s error - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees grabbed headlines during Thursday's trade deadline after a mid-game trade for versatile Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jose Caballero.

Ad

Jose Caballero made his Yankees debut in the series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday. However, his debut didn't go as planned. Caballero, who was stationed in right field, misjudged a line drive in the ninth inning from Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards with two Marlins runners in scoring positions.

Caballero's costly error helped the Marlins score two runs and tie the game 12-12. Yankees broadcasters Paul O’Neill and Michael Kay gave their verdict on the error from Caballero.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Michael, you get to a point where you just can't make this up ... it's like a Little League game going on out here," O'Neill said.

Kay responded, labelling it a "bad dream" for the Bronx Bombers.

"This whole game, Paul, kind of has the feel of you're having a bad dream and you cannot wake up."
Ad

Following Caballero's error, the Marlins scored another run in the ninth inning to claim a famous 13-12 win as the Yankees' bullpen imploded despite several additions at the trade deadline.

Yankees debutant diassapoint as new look bullpen implodes in Miami loss

Apart from Jose Caballero, the Yankees handed debuts to Jake Bird and David Bednar. However, the three relievers acquired at the deadline imploded in the loss.

Ad

Bird, who entered the game with the Yankees holding a 9-4 lead in the seventh inning, loaded the bases and conceded a grand slam in a nightmare outing. Bednar, who entered the game to replace Bird in the same inning, conceded two earned runs as the Marlins took a 10-9 lead.

Although the Yankees added three runs to make it 12-10 heading into the bottom of the ninth, newly acquired reliever Camilo Doval blew the save after Jose Caballero's error in a shocking loss for the visiting team.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications