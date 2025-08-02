“It's like a Little League game” - Yankees voices Paul O’Neill and Michael Kay brutally labels 13-12 loss as “bad dream” after Jose Caballero’s error

The New York Yankees grabbed headlines during Thursday's trade deadline after a mid-game trade for versatile Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jose Caballero.Jose Caballero made his Yankees debut in the series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday. However, his debut didn't go as planned. Caballero, who was stationed in right field, misjudged a line drive in the ninth inning from Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards with two Marlins runners in scoring positions.Caballero's costly error helped the Marlins score two runs and tie the game 12-12. Yankees broadcasters Paul O’Neill and Michael Kay gave their verdict on the error from Caballero.&quot;Michael, you get to a point where you just can't make this up ... it's like a Little League game going on out here,&quot; O'Neill said.Kay responded, labelling it a &quot;bad dream&quot; for the Bronx Bombers.&quot;This whole game, Paul, kind of has the feel of you're having a bad dream and you cannot wake up.&quot;Following Caballero's error, the Marlins scored another run in the ninth inning to claim a famous 13-12 win as the Yankees' bullpen imploded despite several additions at the trade deadline.Yankees debutant diassapoint as new look bullpen implodes in Miami lossApart from Jose Caballero, the Yankees handed debuts to Jake Bird and David Bednar. However, the three relievers acquired at the deadline imploded in the loss.Bird, who entered the game with the Yankees holding a 9-4 lead in the seventh inning, loaded the bases and conceded a grand slam in a nightmare outing. Bednar, who entered the game to replace Bird in the same inning, conceded two earned runs as the Marlins took a 10-9 lead.Although the Yankees added three runs to make it 12-10 heading into the bottom of the ninth, newly acquired reliever Camilo Doval blew the save after Jose Caballero's error in a shocking loss for the visiting team.