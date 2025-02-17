"It's not me, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso" - Francisco Lindor humbly deflects credit to under-the-radar Mets teammates' importance in lineup

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who played a crucial role in reaching the postseason last year, spoke about the importance of having a complete lineup to achieve success.

In a busy offseason for the Mets, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding star players Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. However, Lindor spoke in a press conference (via SNR) about the importance of his under-the-radar teammates as they gear up for a new MLB season (11:17 - 13:50)):

"I feel like when Stearns and Steve and Mendy they put a team together, they try to have a complete lineup. It's not just me, it's not your Soto or Pete. You got Nimmo, you got Vientos, you have Alvie, you have Tyrone, Siri, you have a Winker. You have a lot of guys, Marte, it's a depth-y lineup, you know.

"And I'm sure there's going to be other guys that are going to be part of it. To win a championship and to accomplish what we want to accomplish, we're going need every single that's in the roster and probably some other guys that are not on the roster. So this is going to be a big task that we have and I'm looking forward to it.

"Now we just got to go and get it done ourselves. It don't matter how good the team looks on paper, we have to get it done. Have to go out there and repeat or do better... It's a lot to get done. So we just got to stay the course and we'll see what happens."

Francisco Lindor started his major league career with the Cleveland Indians in 2015 and soon established himself as one of the best players in the league. He was traded to the New York Mets in January 2021 and has been one of the core players.

While the Mets made a slow start to their 2024 MLB season, Francisco Lindor single-handedly dragged the team to the playoffs with some inspiring performances.

Unfortunately, they came two wins short of the World Series and has since made some big additions to their roster.

Francisco Lindor opens up about his role as a leader in the Mets clubhouse

Over the past four MLB seasons with the club, Francisco Lindor has been one of the leaders in the team both on and off the field.

While they don't have a captain appointed yet, Lindor was asked if he sees himself being the captain in the near future (via SNYtv):

"The captain thing is something that is not for me to decide. If it does happen, it would be fantastic. It would be an honor. It would be a privilege."

As Lindor says, there are several leaders in the New York Mets clubhouse, and all of them play their part in helping the team work towards success. As for the captaincy, only time will tell if the management choose to appoint someone to that role.

